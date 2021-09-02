Blending four basic food groups key to healthy balanced diet 

Tirupati: Going by the theme 'Feeding smart right from start' for this year's National Nutrition Week to be observed from September 1 to 7, the government wants to lay stress on the importance of child nutrition and how kids can benefit from a nourishing diet.

In 1982, the central government launched the National Nutrition Week campaign to educate people about the importance of nutrition and to encourage them to develop a healthy lifestyle.

The programme has been established to raise awareness through educational seminars and camps like 'Good food talk show', 'Bharat Poshan Premier Quiz' and 'Healthy Khayega India', the week-long campaign being led by youngsters, the elderly and industry leaders.

Disclosing the importance of a balanced diet which nourishes the body from top to toe, in and out, Dr G Sirisha of department of Home Science, Sri Padmavati MahilaVisvavidyalayam (SPMVV) told The Hans India that, it keeps all bodily functions in check and maintains the cycle of wellbeing.

However, at a time when millions rely on packed and processed foods owing to convenience, nutrition takes a backseat. She said that a balanced diet is one which provides all the nutrients in required amounts and proper proportions.

It can easily be achieved through a blend of the four basic food groups – vegetables and fruits; milk and milk products, egg, meat and fish; oils & fats and nuts & oilseeds.

The quantities of foods needed to meet the nutrient requirements vary with age, gender, physiological status and physical activity. A balanced diet should provide around 50-60 percent of total calories from carbohydrates, preferably from complex carbohydrates, about 10-15 percent from proteins and 20-30 percent from both visible and invisible fat.

In addition, a balanced diet should provide other non-nutrients such as dietary fibre, antioxidants and phytochemicals which bestow positive health benefits.

Antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, riboflavin and selenium protect the human body from free radical damage.

Other phytochemicals such as polyphenols, flavones, etc., also afford protection against oxidant damage. Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin and cloves are rich in antioxidants.

She, along with the Head of the department of Home Science Prof M Aruna and other faculty members have been working on 'Diet therapy' for the practical application of nutrition as a preventive or corrective treatment of a disease.

It involves the modification of the existing dietary lifestyle to promote optimum health. It is to be altered and adjusted in many ways to meet the therapeutic needs of individual patients.