Bonding over Celebrations
Stress, anxiety, and depression are common during the festive season. If nothing else, reassure yourself that these feelings are normal. Stress reduction strategies include:
♦ Set your expectations realistically. If certain family members bicker all year long, they will probably do so at Christmas too.
♦ Avoid known triggers. For example, if politics is a touchy subject in your family, don't talk about it. If someone brings up the topic, use distraction and quickly move on to something else to talk about.
♦ Use relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or focusing on your breath to cope with anxiety or tension.
♦ Family members involved in after-lunch activities (such as cricket on the back lawn) are less likely to get into arguments. Plan for something to do as a group after lunch if necessary.
♦ People under stress tend to 'self-medicate' with alcohol, cigarettes and other drugs. Try to remember that drugs can't solve problems or alleviate stress in the long term.