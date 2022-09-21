Business Women's Day
Business Women's Day is about honoring the increasing role that women have to play in the world of business today. While there is still some work that needs to be done for women to have a level playing field in all industries around the world, there is no denying that great leaps have been taken.
This date is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge those strides and pay tribute to those that have had a massive role in making them.
