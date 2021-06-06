Cancer Survivors Day

There's an epidemic in the world today, one that seeps into every level of the social strata. Education is no protection and nor is wealth. While there are ways to reduce the possibility that a person will be one of the almost 2 million people per year that are affected by it, the causes of this plague are only poorly understood. Every year 450 men and women out of every 100,000 are diagnosed with one of the dozens of kinds of cancer, and 171 men and women die from it. Many survivors go on to fulfill their dreams and find joy and happiness once again.

Cancer Survivor Day is for those who have faced off against this most dread of ailments and risen again to live full, happy lives. It's a time for people with similar stories and experiences to come together and celebrate their strength and perseverance. It's no easy feat and a milestone to be recognized and appreciated. It's the idea that there's not only hope for a brighter future but to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.

The best way to celebrate Cancer Survivor's Day is to get out and help with the organization's activities to raise funds and help awareness. One can do this by attending events all over the country and the world. In the local area, a person may find a gathering in a local part where food and entertainment are provided, and a special ceremony honoring cancer survivors is held. As someone who may know a cancer survivor, take some time today to bring them to an event and congratulate them on surviving, and bringing hope to other people living with cancer everywhere.

If you happen to be a cancer survivor yourself, then you may want to gather other survivors from a support group or that you know and congratulate one another. Let this be a time to rejoice in the shared experience and to support each person in this next stage of life.

The goal is to come together to recognize that while it wasn't an easy road, the survivor is now living his or her life to the fullest. They have overcome the illness or disease and can now truly celebrate the freedom that being cancer free brings.