CavinKare’s Buds and Berries Rolls Out Heartwarming Digital Campaign for Raksha Bandhan with an Unconventional Twist

Symbolizing the eternal love and connection between siblings, Buds and Berries, the garden inspired beauty care brand from the house of Cavinkare, today rolled out a new digital campaign titled “Unseen Bonds”, for Raksha Bandhan.

Whilst the new campaign beautifully captures the siblings' bond set in modern times, it also challenges the conventional notion of brothers surprising their sisters with gifts by showcasing a young sister taking the first step to surprise her brother with a special gift from the brand. Airing from 26th – 31st August, the campaign will run across digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. (Campaign Link httpsyoutu.be15TodrIql18)

Commenting on the latest campaign, Ms. Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director of E-Commerce - Cavinkare, said “We, at ‘Buds and Berries' have curated this special campaign as a reminder to treasure sibling bonds beyond the festivities. We aimed to capture the enduring support and love that siblings offer through relatable story and visuals, and what can be a better occasion than Raksha Bandhan that resonates with the gender-neutral aspect of our brand. We wanted to emphasize that sibling connections are not fleeting but lasting threads intricately woven into our lives and connect emotionally with our target audiences. It's a call to cherish and nurture these bonds, showcasing the profound essence of the occasion.”

The online campaign portrays Dia, delving into cherished memories while looking through old photos with her brother. Longing to relive those special times, she tries to talk to her busy brother, Rohan, about their upcoming Rakhi plans. Unfortunately, her attempts to connect over a call are foiled by his work commitments, leaving her feeling disheartened.

Surprisingly Rohan arrives with a gift, remembering the occasion, but in a beautiful turn of events, he himself is pleasantly surprised as Dia presents him with a carefully curated Buds and Berries gift. Dia's choice to give her brother a Buds & Berries gift pack reflects the essence of the festival - a testament to unwavering love, reflecting a deeper sense of care and affection. The campaign captures how this thoughtful gesture adds a meaningful touch and breaks away from the convention of brothers always being the one to give, thereby elevating the occasion to a more profound level.

Buds and Berries from the house of CavinKare offers a wide range of personal care products that are paraben free, Phthalates free, Mineral Oil free, and exempt from any toxins. Dermatologically tested, the brand infuses an array of exotic ingredients including- rice water, tangerine orange, Bulgarian rose, macadamia, ginger, pistachio, shea butter, apple cider vinegar, red onion, kiwi and coconut; that are tailored-made for the Indian hair and skin.