Celebrate Her: Thoughtful & Elegant Gifts for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is the perfect occasion to show appreciation for the incredible women in our lives—whether it’s your mother, sister, friend, colleague, or mentor. This year, go beyond the usual and surprise her with gifts that celebrate her strength, beauty, and individuality. From indulgent self-care treats to elegant fragrances, here’s a curated list of thoughtful gifts to make her feel truly special.

1. Dermafique Premium Travel Kit





This Women’s Day, celebrate the women in your life with Dermafique Travel Essentials, a thoughtfully curated skincare kit designed for beauty on the go. Packed with dermatologist-tested products, including a gentle cleanser, hydrating cream, SPF protection, and more, this premium travel pouch ensures effortless skincare anytime, anywhere. A perfect blend of luxury and care, it’s a gift that pampers, protects, and refreshes—because she deserves the best, wherever life takes her.

Link: https://www.dermafique.com/dermafique-travel-essentials-a-smart-derma-routine-gift-pack-premium-travel-kit-for-men-and-women-pack-of-5-body-and-face-care-gift-kit-dermatologist-tested-on-indian-skin

Price: INR 999

2. Yardley London Eau De Parfum Gift Set for Women





This Women’s Day, gift the special women in your life a fragrance set as elegant as they are. The Yardley Eau De Parfum Gift Set features three exquisite scents—Be a Diva, Be a Star, and Star Flowerazzi—each capturing a unique essence of confidence, charm, and femininity. Beautifully packaged with a floral touch, this set is the perfect way to celebrate her radiance and grace.

Link: https://www.yardleyoflondon.com/gifting-and-combo/yardley-london-eau-de-parfum-gift-set-for-women-30ml3-8903105034692

Price: 674/-

3. Bio- essence Bio-Gold Gold Water Essence





Celebrate the radiance of the women in your life with the Bio-Gold Gold Water Essence—a luxurious skincare indulgence infused with 24K gold flakes, hyaluronic acid, and peptides. Designed to hydrate, refine, and protect, this lightweight essence balances moisture, tightens pores, and enhances skin’s natural glow. A symbol of elegance and care, it’s the ultimate Women’s Day gift to make her feel cherished, confident, and luminous.

Link: https://www.bio-essence.in/collections/all-products/products/test-product-1

Price: INR 1529

4. Engage Vibes Gift Pack





This Women's Day, celebrate the special women in your life with the Engage Vibes Gift Pack. Thoughtfully curated, each fragrance in this set is designed to complement different moods and occasions, offering a delightful sensory experience. Elegantly packaged in a festive box, it makes for a perfect gift to show your appreciation.

Price: INR 699

Link: https://www.engageshop.in/engage-gift-perfume-set-vibes-for-women-100ml-long-lasting-assorted-pack-diwali-gift-25ml-x-4-544850?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiArKW-BhAzEiwAZhWsIM6knRrKdkdpyVWsDf__0EV3cUMfYepQjyzTMjWEiovjRSd608YJ3xoC5osQAvD_BwE

5. Bare Necessities Empower Her Gift Box





Celebrate the incredible women in your life with the Empower Her Gift Set—a luxurious self-care indulgence crafted to nourish, revitalize, and uplift. Featuring nature’s finest ingredients, this eco-friendly set includes a purifying rose soap, hydrating lip balm, soothing lavender bath salts, and more—all designed to pamper her from head to toe. Thoughtfully curated for radiant skin and relaxation, this gift is a perfect way to show appreciation while embracing sustainability.

Price: INR 950

Link: https://barenecessities.in/products/empower-her-gift-box-sustainable-gifts-for-her-eco-friendly-clean-beauty?variant=47479994351862&country=IN¤cy=INR&utm_campaign=gs-2021-06-23&utm_source=google&utm_medium=smart_campaign&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiArKW-BhAzEiwAZhWsICtHrjXynGCY9y5jFWoPu-ckqTKJMwrhTsig6aTt1uxR9W2cVB6paxoC86QQAvD_BwE

6. GIFT FONZIE FOLKSY’S O’LIVE IT THIS WOMEN’S DAY









women's day help you take a moment and cherish the love and warmth they add to your life! A luxury fragrance from Fonzie Folksy like ‘O’live It’, is the perfect gift this women’s day for your special lady be it your mother, sister, wife, daughter or a friend.

O’live It is a lively and playful fragrance that brings alive a burst of citrus with notes of Fresh Grapefruit setting the stage for an uplifting experience. At its heart, erupts delicate Magnolia blooms that transports you to euphoria and settles to the warm caress of Amber and Soft Woods, leaving you yearning for more.

O’live It is a sweet floral concoction for a redolent tango of vivacity or simply joie de vivre.

Price: INR 4299

Link: https://fonziefolksy.com/collections/the-narratives/products/xyz-100-ml

7. YPE Beauty: Hydra Jelly Tint - Glitter









Achieve a radiant, natural glow with the Hydra Jelly Tint - Glitter, a multitasking makeup stick designed to enhance your eyes, cheeks, and lips with a perfect flush of buildable colour.

Infused with Vitamin C and Turmeric Oil, this tint does more than enhance your beauty—it works to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation, while its antioxidant and antibacterial properties combat free radical damage and keep pores clean.

Enjoy a shimmering, healthy glow that’s as good for your skin as it is for your style! Perfect for an on-the-go makeup routine that nourishes and illuminates.

Price: INR799

Link: Shimmer - get-even-hydra-jelly-tint

8. Purple Pompa Sunscreen Duo – Double Protection, Zero Sun Worries-





Every woman deserves glowing, healthy skin, and nothing protects it better than a high-quality sunscreen. Purple Pompa’s Sunshield Summer Duo is a powerhouse skincare essential that offers broad-spectrum sun protection while nourishing the skin. This duo includes two lightweight, non-greasy sunscreens perfect for daily wear. Formulated with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients, it shields the skin from UV damage while keeping it hydrated and radiant. Whether she’s stepping out for work or relaxing at the beach, this sunscreen set ensures double the shield, zero sun worries. A must-have for every skincare-conscious woman!

Price: INR1398

Link: https://www.purplepompa.com/products/sunsheild-summer-duo-double-the-shield-zero-sun-worries