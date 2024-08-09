Celebrate Independence Day with Exciting Buy 2 Get 1 Free Offer at Wonderla!

Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain is excited to unveil a special Freedom Offer for the upcoming Independence Day celebration starting from 6th August across all their parks, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Kochi.



As part of Wonderla’ s commitment to providing exceptional value, visitors can enjoy the following discount:

Freedom Offer (Online): Starting from 6th August, guests can enjoy an exclusive "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" ticket deal when they book online. This limited-time offer is available for visits between 15th to 19th August 2024, allowing families and friends to create unforgettable memories together.

Freedom Offer (Offline): Starting from 6th August, guests can enjoy an exclusive "Buy 3, Get 1 Free" ticket deal when they book offline at the park ticket counters before 11 AM. This limited-time offer is available for visits between 6th to 31st August 2024 at Bangalore and Hyderabad parks only.

In the spirit of Independence Day celebrations, Wonderla is thrilled to announce a series of special offerings to mark this significant occasion. Park restaurants will feature a tri-colour themed menu, including a special Independence Day Thali, with delicacies from across the country. Additionally, guests can enjoy an Independence Day Parade in the morning and a special DJ performance on Independence day weekend, adding to the festive atmosphere. Join us at Wonderla to celebrate the nation’s freedom with fun, food, and unforgettable experiences.

Commenting on the celebrations, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays., said: "Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s freedom and the collective spirit that unites us. Our Freedom Month offers are a way to bring families and friends together, fostering unity and joy. Wonderla is not just an amusement park; it’s a place where unforgettable memories are made, and the spirit of freedom is celebrated through thrilling experiences. We invite everyone to join us, embrace the excitement, and create lasting memories this Independence Day. Secure your tickets now and be a part of this grand celebration."

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in https://bookings.wonderla.com/ advance through an online portal.







