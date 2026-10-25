Celebrate the festive season with traditional Poornam Boorelu

Festivalsin the Telugu homes cannot be imagined without the traditional sweets and one such speciality from the festival menu is the Poornam Boorelu. These scrumptious treats have a crispy golden-brown outside and a sweet soft stuffing that makes you relish every bit of this delicacy. The flavors of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, ghee come together in this preparation of poornam boorelu made right from the heart.

The trick to make these sweetmeats is to balance the sweetness of the stuffing and the outside crisp. First, add a spoonful of V-Rich A2 Cow Ghee to bring out the earthy flavor and aroma in the poornam. Drizzle a little ghee while serving these festive treats to make the taste extra-special.

Ingredients

• 1 cup chana dal

• ¾ cup grated jaggery

• ½ tsp cardamom powder

• 1 tbsp cow ghee, extra for drizzling

• 1 cup rice

• ½ cup urad dal

• A pinch of salt

• Oil for frying

How to prepare Poornam boorelu

Step 1: Soak and grind the batter

Soak the rice and urad dal together for four to five hours. Grind them into a thick smooth paste with water, add a pinch of salt and keep it aside.

Step 2: Prepare the stuffing

Take the chana dal that is boiled and mashed. Add the grated jaggery to this mixture and cook in low flame till it reaches a soft consistency.

Step 3: Add flavor and shape

Add the cardamom powder and one tbsp of cow ghee to this stuffing and mix well. Let cool down a little and make small balls of equal size.

Step 4: Coat and fry

Dip the prepared dough balls in the thick rice batter, ensuring that they are well coated. Deep fry the boorelu in medium flame till they turn golden brown on both sides.

Step 5: Serve hot and enjoy

Place the fried boorelu on a plate, drizzle some cow ghee and enjoy this tempting sweetmeat.

The perfect festive treat

Make sure that you have these festival treats hot when you serve them. The outside crisp with the inside soft stuffing makes for a delightful taste. This traditional Telugu sweet is a treat during festivals and family get-togethers.