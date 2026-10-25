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GPCET trains India post staff
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Kurnool: A three-day Capacity Building Program on Business & Marketing Skills for India Post employees concluded at G Pullaiah College of Engineering and Technology (GPCET) on Saturday.
Around 80 postal officers from the Kurnool Region received training in marketing strategies, communication skills, customer satisfaction, and business procurement.
Chief guests B Naga Nayak and BP Venkat Reddy, Assistant Directors from the Postmaster General Office, praised the programme's practical value.
GPCET Principal Dr C Srinivasa Rao stated that the college will continue supporting India Post initiatives to help deliver postal services more effectively to the public.
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