Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy

Ugadi holds a great significance for the Telugu people around the world.

Ugadi is a special celebration for people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana states in India. The word Ugadi comes from Sanskrit and means the start of a new age. It’s celebrated on the first day of the Hindu calendar month called Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April.

According to tradition, it’s believed that Lord Brahma began creating the Earth’s elements on this day. In some parts of the country, this season also marks the start of the harvest and brings hope, prosperity and promises of a better tomorrow.

Preparations begin at least a week in advance staring with cleaning of homes and buying new clothes gifts etc. The day begins with the conventional special oil bath. Symbolically oil bath imply new beginning by removing all the ego. Oil is a symbol for purging oneself of negative qualities like ego and jealousy. Just like it is believed that the pure Ganga snan can wash off sins and impurities from a person’s life, oil baths too hold that power. Hence, this tradition is one of the most important one.

People get ready for Ugadi almost a week earlier by cleaning their homes and buying new clothes and gifts for their family. They start their day with a special bath, followed by an oil treatment, and then go to the temple to pray for good health and prosperity in the new year.

It is celebrated in different names in different states. In West Bengal, Poila Boishak is celebrated, while Maharashtra celebrates Gudi padwa. In the states of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Ugadi is observed. The cycle of sixty years – Samvatsara – starts on this day. Every year of this sixty-year cycle has a new name.

Furthermore they also decorate home with mango leaves and rangoli. Mango leaves are considered auspicious and are believed to bring good luck. Home made Pachadi and Bobbatlu are two popular Ugadi dishes that are prepared on this auspicious day.