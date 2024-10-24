Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti: Insights from the Vayu Purana

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Ram and Sita Mata. He played a crucial role in rescuing Sita from the demon king Ravana. This festival is marked by some confusion as it is celebrated twice each year.

When is Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated?

In 2024, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on October 30. According to the Vayu Purana, Hanuman was born on Chaturdashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month, with the Sun in Swati Nakshatra and Aries Lagna on a Tuesday. This event marks Hanuman’s incarnation as a manifestation of Shiva.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

It is believed that Hanuman continues to reside on earth, providing protection to his devotees. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated annually on Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi. Worship on this day, including performing havan and reciting stotras, is said to bring special blessings, happiness, prosperity, and success to devotees.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On the morning of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees should take a bath and worship an idol or picture of Hanuman. The ritual includes offering sandalwood, flowers, fruits, and incense. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and relevant shlokas is essential, followed by performing a havan and aarti. The day symbolizes deep devotion and reverence, as Lord Hanuman's birthday is celebrated on Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi.

Understanding the Dual Celebrations

The Vayu Purana notes the uncertainty regarding the exact date of Hanuman Jayanti, which is why it is celebrated twice a year. Earlier in 2024, Hanuman Jayanti was observed on April 23, the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

Worshipping Lord Hanuman is believed to dispel negative energies, remove obstacles, and help fulfill desires. Born to Kesari and Anjana after intense penance to Lord Vayu, Hanuman is also regarded as the eleventh incarnation of Shiva, reinforcing his significance in Hindu beliefs.