Celebration of harvest

A very Happy Pongal, Bihu, Uttrayan, Lohri and Makar Sankranti to all! Memories of brightly coloured kites and scrumptious traditional goodies flood my mind as I reminiscence of this vibrant harvesting festival. Touted as the Indian Thanks giving, Pongal is an ode to the unparalleled agriculture that the soil of our country vegetates. There are many delicious dishes that grace this celebration r celebration but the festival is incomplete without delectable Til-gud- Ladoos and Pongal rice. Here is why these dishes are my favourite –

Til Gud Ladoo



It's a cherry on top when your dessert is delicious as well as nutritious. The til gud ladoos are made of sesame seeds and jaggery; both having numerous benefits.

Sesame seeds: This crunchy seed is the oldest condiment known to man. The superior calcium content provided by sesame seeds helps prevent the onset of osteoporosis, arthritis and even colon cancer. I highly recommend sesame seeds to lactating mothers as it promotes milk flow. The extra boost of calcium is needed by menopausal women to avoid brittle bones. The good fat it provides is an added bonus.

Jaggery – This natural form of sugar is a less processed predecessor of white sugar. This sugarcane derivative contains a plethora of nutrients, especially with respect to minerals. Its high potassium levels lower blood pressure. Jaggery is rich in calcium too. The magnesium present in it can stabilise your mood and a give you a good night's sleep.

Pongal Rice



This fluffy rice is endowed with whole pepper corns, curry leaves, turmeric and moong dal.

Rice: Rice is a wholegrain being consumed for generations in our country. This Indian staple may have garnered a bad reputation but it in fact, makes for a satiating meal, and is rich in minerals like magnesium and B vitamins. My preferred variant is Basmati as it is lower on the Glycaemic scale.

Moong dal: Adding moong dal to the preparation, makes it more wholesome. Protein, Fibre, B vitamins, magnesium and zinc are all added to the mix with this addition.

Pepper corns: This spice is the crucial flavouring agent of this dish. The phytochemicals in pepper are known to reduce inflammation and exhibit an anti-oxidant effect. It is also known to reduce blood sugar levels and may lower cholesterol levels.

Turmeric: This golden hued, master anti-inflammation agent adds an earthiness to the dish. Coupled with pepper, its anti-oxidant property is enhanced. This healing combination cannot be missed out on.

Curry leaves: I am a huge a fan of curry leaves and I add it to all my temperings. They have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which make it great for oral health. Garnish chew.

Enjoy these delicacies as we show gratitude for the abundant harvest , nutritious produce and prosperity.

