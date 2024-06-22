Chaturmas 2024: Dates, Rituals, and Major Festivals

Chaturmas, also known as Chaturmasya, is a sacred period of four months in the Hindu calendar, beginning with Shayani Ekadashi in June or July and concluding with Prabodhini Ekadashi in October or November. This period typically coincides with the monsoon season in India and is marked by various religious observances, penance, and fasting. Devotees engage in rituals such as taking holy baths, observing vows of silence, abstaining from favorite foods, or consuming only one meal a day.

Significance in Sanatan Dharma

Chaturmas holds great importance in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that during these four months, Lord Vishnu enters a state of deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean, Ksheer Sagar. Worshipping Lord Vishnu during this time is thought to yield significant spiritual benefits.

Key Dates for 2024

According to renowned astrologer Pandit Sanjay Upadhyay from Kashi, Chaturmas in 2024 will begin on July 17, coinciding with Ekadashi Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha, and will conclude on November 12.

Observances and Restrictions

During Chaturmas, auspicious events such as weddings and housewarming ceremonies are generally postponed. Instead, devotees focus on worship, rituals, and chanting mantras. Engaging in charity by donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is highly encouraged.

Rituals and Practices

Pandit Sanjay Upadhyay emphasizes the importance of worshipping the Tulsi plant during Chaturmas. He suggests that sleeping on the ground instead of a bed can please the Lord and help remove obstacles from one's life. Devotees following the Vaishnava tradition often avoid consuming foods that are oily, salty, sweet, or contain onion or garlic. Eggplant is also typically avoided.

Major Festivals During Chaturmas

Several significant Hindu festivals occur during Chaturmas, including:

• Guru Purnima

• Krishna Janmashtami

• Raksha Bandhan

• Ganesh Chaturthi

• Navaratri (Dasahra – Durga Puja – Vijayadashami)

• Diwali

• Champa Sashthi (in Maharashtra, Chaturmas traditionally ends on this day)

Each of these festivals is celebrated with specific rituals and fervor, contributing to the spiritual significance of Chaturmas.

By adhering to the observances of Chaturmas, devotees aim to purify their minds and bodies, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and other deities during this auspicious period.