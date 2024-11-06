Chhath Puja 2024: All Must Dos and Don'ts from Cleanliness to Food Preparation

Chhath Puja, one of the most ancient Hindu festivals, is strictly followed in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The two deities being worshiped are Surya Dev, the Sun God, and his sister, Shashti Devi, as Chhathi Maiya. This year, it was from November 5 to November 7. In the following steps are some of the most important dos and don'ts while performing this sacred Puja:.

1. Hygiene in Ritual Practices

Hygiene is all about Chhath Puja. The place chosen for the preparation of Chhath Prasad needs to be cleaned up because purity is also required for the puja. Prasad needs to be prepared in a small, clean place preferably separate from the general place where other food is prepared. Hands and fingers must be properly washed before any dish related to the puja is prepared.

2. No Non-Vegetarian Diet

During Chhath, non-vegetarian food at home should not be allowed in that time. It's a tradition not to use onion and garlic during the festival as onion and garlic don't appear in abstention lists forritualsof fast.

3. Stop the Children From Puja Samagri

The puja items should not be touched by children unless they are washed. Thus, to maintain sanctity, a child touching any puja item should not be used in the puja rituals. Even if children like to taste the prasad, ensure they do not take it until the puja is over.

4. Encourage Positivity and Reduce Conflicts

This Chhath Puja is very important for a peaceful, positive thought. Do not use foul language and fight during these four days of fasting. In case of any dispute at any place, you can withdraw yourself and make sure to have a soothing atmosphere all around during these celebrations.

5. Make a Balanced Diet Plan for Fasting

Devotees should plan a diet which is well balanced before the start of fasting so that they become fit enough to maintain energy throughout the festival. Foods rich in vitamins and minerals along with carbohydrates help people to maintain stamina and vitality.

Chhath Puja celebration becomes smooth and spiritually uplifting by following these guidelines.