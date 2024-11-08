Chhath Puja 2024: Usha Arghya Ritual, Significance, and Muhurat on the Final Day of Celebration

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 4 Overview

The Chhath Puja festival culminates with the fourth day, known as Usha Arghya. This deeply revered celebration, predominantly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, involves prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Women devotees observe these rituals with immense dedication, seeking blessings for the well-being of their families, especially their sons.

Day 4 Date: November 8, 2024

This year, the fourth and concluding day of Chhath Puja falls on November 8. It marks the most significant phase of the celebration, where women come together to perform Usha Arghya, the ritual dedicated to the rising sun.

Sunrise Timing and Shubh Muhurat for November 8

• Sunrise Time: November 8's sunrise occurred at 6:16 AM.

• Brahma Muhurat: Started at 4:36 AM and concluded at 5:26 AM.

• Abhijit Muhurat: Scheduled from 11:40 AM to 12:26 PM.

These auspicious timings, as per Drik Panchang, are ideal for performing the rituals of Usha Arghya.

Day 4 Rituals: Usha Arghya

On the last day of Chhath Puja, women perform Usha Arghya, an offering to the rising sun. Devotees gather near water bodies at dawn, carrying fruits, thekua (a traditional sweet), and sugarcane as offerings to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. These symbolic offerings and prayers express gratitude and invite blessings for family prosperity and health.

Significance of Usha Arghya

The ritual of Usha Arghya holds a profound significance in the Chhath Puja tradition. It represents new beginnings, as devotees thank the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for their blessings and pray for continued prosperity. Devotees chant hymns and prayers, breaking a 36-hour fast as they honor the power and vitality symbolized by the rising sun.

Through the observance of Usha Arghya, devotees complete the rituals of Chhath Puja, fostering a sense of spiritual renewal and gratitude.