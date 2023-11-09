Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Meaning

The onset of the festive season witnesses a flurry of activities, from decking homes with radiant lights, vibrant colours and decorative lanterns to engaging in Diwali shopping for your loved ones. Diwali, often called the Festival of Lights, ushers in an aura of prosperity and happiness. This year, the date to mark on your calendars is November 12. The celebrations encompass a rich tapestry of customs and rituals, including Lakshmi Puja, Choti Diwali Puja, Dhanteras and Govatra Dwadashi.

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, aligns with the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. In different regions of the country, it assumes various names like Kali Chaudas, NarakChaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali 2023: date

Chhoti Diwali falls on the fourteenth day of the lunar month's dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha). This year, it will be celebrated on November 11.

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Puja Vidhi

1. While performing worship at Narak Chaturdashi, one should face northeast.

2. Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama and Hanuman are worshipped in Naraka Chaturdashi.

3. Sesame seeds, jaggery, rice flakes, ghee and sugar make up the divine prasad offered to the gods and goddesses.

4. Chant the Aavahan mantras of the deities and offer them oil, flowers, sandalwood and coconuts.

5. AbhyangSnan, a sacred bath, has immense significance on this day as it is believed to be a way to avoid Narak Darshan and seek divine blessings.

6. Light the Yama Diya this day after worship. This Diya is placed outside the house.

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat celebration for Chhoti Diwali begins around 1:57 pm on November 11 and ends at 2:44 pm. On November 12. The Muhurat of Hanuman Puja and Kali Chaudas is scheduled between 11:57 pm on November 11 and 12:48 pm. On November 12.

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Importance

According to Hindu mythology, this day commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.