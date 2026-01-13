Classic Pongal Recipes for the Harvest Season

Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige, brings her signature warmth and deep understanding of Indian home cooking to the spirit of Pongal — a festival that celebrates abundance, gratitude, and togetherness. Marked by simple yet soulful dishes made from freshly harvested ingredients, Pongal is expressed through comforting savoury preparations and gently sweet festive treats. These recipes reflect the warmth and tradition of the harvest season, bringing families together around flavours that are nourishing, festive, and deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Moong Dal Pongal

A comforting, creamy savoury Pongal made with rice, moong dal, milk, ghee, and aromatic spices perfect for a hearty festive meal.