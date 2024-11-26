Constitution Day 2024: Celebrating India's Foundational Document

Constitution Day, known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26. This day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee, played a pivotal role in shaping this foundational document. The Constitution officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking a transformative chapter in India's history.

Why Do We Celebrate Constitution Day?

Constitution Day is celebrated to remind citizens of their rights and responsibilities as outlined in the Indian Constitution. It serves as an opportunity to appreciate the principles, laws, and procedures that govern the country. By observing this day, citizens are encouraged to uphold the Constitution’s values and deepen their understanding of their roles in fostering a democratic society.

The Historical Significance of Samvidhan Divas

The Indian Constitution, the world’s longest written constitution, consists of 448 articles divided into 25 parts and 12 schedules. Drafted by the Constituent Assembly under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s leadership, the document underwent rigorous discussions and several amendments before its adoption on November 26, 1949. Initially observed as Law Day, November 26 was officially declared Constitution Day in 2015 to highlight its importance.

Importance of Constitution Day

Constitution Day underscores the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution:

• Justice: Ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all citizens.

• Liberty: Protecting freedom of thought, expression, and belief.

• Equality: Promoting social and economic parity across all sections of society.

• Fraternity: Fostering a spirit of unity and brotherhood among Indians.

This day emphasizes every citizen’s responsibility to safeguard these ideals and work towards a just and inclusive society.

Inspiring Quotes for Constitution Day

• “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

• “A Constitution is not merely a document in black and white. It is a living document that evolves with the nation.” – Justice P.N. Bhagwati

• “The Constitution gives us the freedom to dream big and work towards achieving those dreams.” – Narendra Modi

• “The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equality of status and opportunity to every citizen.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

By celebrating Constitution Day, we not only honor the legacy of the drafters but also reaffirm our commitment to upholding India’s democratic values.