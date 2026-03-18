Cool Down Naturally With Refreshing Cucumber Mint Chaas This Summer

As temperatures soar during peak summer, staying hydrated becomes essential for maintaining energy and overall well-being. While water is the simplest solution, traditional Indian coolers offer both nourishment and relief from the heat. One such timeless favourite is chaas, or spiced buttermilk. Adding cucumber and mint to this classic drink enhances its cooling effect, improves digestion, and gives it a refreshing flavour that feels instantly soothing.

Chilled cucumber mint chaas is light on the stomach, easy to prepare, and perfect for afternoons when the heat feels overwhelming. The ingredients are simple household staples, and the preparation requires only a few minutes, making it ideal for busy routines.

Ingredients You’ll Need

This summer-friendly drink relies on fresh produce and mild spices that aid hydration and digestion. Gather the following:

1 fresh cucumber, peeled and chopped

A handful of fresh mint leaves

1 green chilli

¼ teaspoon roasted cumin (jeera) powder

½ teaspoon pink salt

¼ teaspoon chaat masala

A pinch (⅛ teaspoon) of black pepper powder

½ cup plain curd (yogurt)

Water as needed

Ice cubes for serving

These ingredients combine to create a balance of cooling freshness, gentle spice, and probiotic goodness.

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Prep the Fresh Ingredients

Start by peeling the cucumber and cutting it into small chunks. Fresh cucumber forms the hydrating base of the drink and adds natural sweetness and body.

2. Blend the Flavour Base

Add the chopped cucumber into a blender. Toss in mint leaves, green chilli, roasted cumin powder, pink salt, chaat masala, pepper powder, and about one-fourth cup of water. Blend until smooth. The mixture should turn into a light green puree with a fresh herbal aroma.

3. Prepare the Buttermilk Base

Take plain curd in an earthen pot if available, as it enhances the traditional flavor and keeps the drink naturally cool. If not, any mixing bowl works fine. Whisk the curd thoroughly until it becomes smooth and slightly frothy. The texture should be light and pourable without lumps.

4. Combine and Chill

Pour the blended cucumber-mint mixture into the whisked curd. Mix well so the flavors integrate evenly. Add chilled water according to your preferred consistency. Some like chaas thin and light, while others prefer it slightly thick. Drop in a few ice cubes to make it extra refreshing.

Optional Enhancements for Extra Flavor

This drink can be customized with simple finishing touches:

Tempering (Tadka):

A quick tempering of curry leaves in a little oil can be poured over the chaas for a subtle aromatic lift and traditional touch.

Smoky Infusion:

For a rustic flavour, place a small piece of foil over the chaas surface, put a hot charcoal piece on it, drizzle a little ghee, and cover the container briefly. The trapped smoke gives a pleasant earthy aroma. This step is optional but adds depth to the drink.

Serve and Enjoy

Once mixed and chilled, pour the chaas into tall glasses and serve immediately. A mint sprig or a light sprinkle of roasted cumin powder on top can add visual appeal.

Why This Drink Is Perfect for Summer

Cucumber mint chaas is more than just a refreshing beverage. Cucumber helps cool the body and replenish fluids, mint soothes digestion, and curd provides probiotics that support gut health. The spices not only enhance taste but also aid metabolism and reduce bloating.

Low in calories yet rich in hydration, this traditional cooler is suitable for all age groups. Whether paired with meals or enjoyed as a mid-day refresher, it offers a natural way to beat the heat without sugary drinks.

Simple, wholesome, and revitalizing, this chilled chaas is a must-have addition to your summer routine.