Cornflour Beauty Hacks: Ways to Achieve Radiant Skin

Cornflour, a common kitchen staple, is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can enhance your skincare routine. It helps to absorb excess oil, soothe inflammation, and refine pores, making it an excellent choice for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. Used in DIY face masks, cornflour gently exfoliates, promoting an even-toned and radiant complexion.

Here are four effective ways to incorporate cornflour into your skincare regimen.

1. Cornflour, Honey, and Lemon Mask

Mix one tablespoon of cornflour with an equal amount of honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Honey hydrates and has antibacterial properties, while lemon helps brighten the skin and tighten pores. However, if you have sensitive skin, do a patch test first. This mask leaves the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

2. Cornflour and Tomato Exfoliating Mask

Mash a ripe tomato and mix it with cornflour and a teaspoon of sugar. The tomato’s natural acids act as an astringent, tightening pores and balancing skin pH, while sugar gently exfoliates dead skin cells. This combination helps reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion.

3. Cornflour and Banana Hydration Mask

Blend a mashed banana with a tablespoon of cornflour for a deeply nourishing mask. Bananas are rich in potassium and vitamin B6, which hydrate the skin and improve its elasticity. This mask helps reduce fine lines, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and glowing.

4. Cornflour, Honey, and Milk Soothing Mask

Mix cornflour with honey and milk to create a calming face mask. Milk soothes irritation and reduces redness, while honey’s antibacterial properties help heal and protect the skin. Cornflour adds a mild exfoliating touch, making this mask perfect for a soft and even-toned complexion.

Incorporate these simple cornflour-based masks into your routine for a natural, radiant glow!