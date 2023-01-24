Creamy cucumber Salad: Old Fashioned & Traditional Recipe
Highlights
- Cucumber salad is a refreshing summertime staple
- Cucumbers are low in calories and they have good amount of vitamins and minerals
- cucumber has mild refreshing taste and help dehydrate your bodies.
Cucumber salad is a refreshing summertime staple
Cucumbers are low in calories and they have good amount of vitamins and minerals
Cucumber has mild refreshing taste and help dehydrate your bodies.
- 2 Long English Cucumbers
- Half cup (white onion) optional, sliced)
- Half cup sour cream (plain greek yoghurt)
- 3 tablespoon white vinegar
- Half teaspoon: White sugar
- Add salt
Directions
1. Peel the cucumbers and cut in half lengthwise. Scape out the seeds, if desired and slice into 14 slices.
2. Combine all dressing ingredients and toss with cucumbers
3. Refrigerate one hour before serving.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS