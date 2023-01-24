Creamy cucumber Salad: Old Fashioned & Traditional Recipe

Cucumber salad is a refreshing summertime staple



Cucumbers are low in calories and they have good amount of vitamins and minerals

Cucumber has mild refreshing taste and help dehydrate your bodies.

- 2 Long English Cucumbers

- Half cup (white onion) optional, sliced)

- Half cup sour cream (plain greek yoghurt)

- 3 tablespoon white vinegar

- Half teaspoon: White sugar

- Add salt

Directions

1. Peel the cucumbers and cut in half lengthwise. Scape out the seeds, if desired and slice into 14 slices.

2. Combine all dressing ingredients and toss with cucumbers

3. Refrigerate one hour before serving.