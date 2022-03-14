Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project from small amounts of money coming from a large number of people. While it may seem like a more modern innovation, it actually goes back to the 19th century as an effective way of raising money for causes and projects.

Crowdfunding Day helps teach people about the usefulness of crowdfunding and how it today has changed the lives of businesses all over the world.

Crowdfunding has been around since the 1800s and was founded by the famous French philosopher and sociologist Auguste Comte. In his historical work "Premiere Circulaire Annuelle adressée par l'auteur du Systeme de Philosophie Positive", he introduced the sociological theory of Positivism to the world.Positivism refers to the relation between the dependence of theory and observation, relying on the scientific method to assure authentic knowledge. While this abstract concept was in part founded by Comte, Comte used this ideology to help fund his research as a philosopher, ultimately creating the first forms of crowdfunding.As part of the first crowdfunding success, the philosopher published his work on this day in 1850.