Darwin Day

A pivotal moment in history occurred when we began to take a hard look at ourselves, and at life, in a new way. It changed not just how we perceived ourselves, but it also affected how we understood our relationship to all the other life and species on Earth. We came to realize, along the way, that we had been connected, however distantly, to every form of life on Earth, and that moment was both aggrandizing and humbling, all at once.

That moment was when Charles Darwin brought the idea of Law of Natural Selection into the limelight of the scientific world, and we began to see with clear eyes how everything, absolutely everything, was connected.

People have been celebrating Darwin's birthday (on February 12) for many years, but it came about as an actual day back in the 1990s. It was meant by the founders to not only celebrate Mr. Darwin, but also various other scientific achievements made by humanity.