Dealing With Depression: Stitch In Time, Saves Life !

The recent suicide of techie Vijaya Reddy has once again brought attention to the silent and often misunderstood impact of depression, a mental health condition that experts say can slowly push individuals toward hopelessness if left untreated. Psychiatrists and psychologists stress that depression is not a weakness or a phase, but a biological and psychological disorder that requires timely recognition, care, and support.

According to mental health professionals, depression often begins subtly, with persistent sadness, anxiety, low mood, and loss of interest in daily activities. These are core symptoms that may go unnoticed or ignored, especially in high pressure professional environments. Over time, individuals may experience body pains, mood swings and negative thoughts, feelings of helplessness and unworthiness, and increasing frustration.

Dr Naveen Kumar Dhagudu, senior psychiatrist, explained that depression affects both the mind and the body. “Depression impacts sleep, food intake, concentration, memory, and energy levels. People may feel ‘zoned out,’ struggle with attention, and experience unexplained physical pain,” he said.

He added that symptoms must be observed for a minimum of two weeks to clinically identify depression. Dr Naveen noted that while around 90 per cent of cases are mild to moderate and treatable, about 10 to 15 per cent of individuals suffer from severe depression, which carries a higher risk of suicide if not addressed.

“Older adults are particularly vulnerable, and suicide attempts are more common in late life depression. Social pressures, gender expectations, and isolation also contribute significantly,” he said. Experts explained that depression is classified using ICD and DSM guidelines, based on three major clinical components, Mood, persistent sadness, Anhedonia, and social withdrawal.

Cognition/Ideation feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, guilt, and worthlessness, psychomotor function reduced energy, slowed thinking, and decreased activity.

Dr Mamta Jain, from The Psychology Clinic, described depression as an internal struggle that drains a person’s will. “Depression is like wanting to solve problems but failing, wanting to fight but being unable to, wanting to live but feeling incapable,” she said.

She emphasised that depression is not just emotional pain, but a condition that also weakens physical health. Treatment, experts said, depends on severity and includes psychotherapy, medications such as SSRIs, lifestyle interventions, and advanced treatments like ECT, TMS, and neuromodulation in severe cases. Holistic approaches such as exercise, meditation, learning new skills, emotional regulation, and structured life skill programmes play a key role in recovery.

Dr Mamta Jain added that traditional wisdom also supports healing. “Balancing, (food), lifestyle, and thoughts, as mentioned in the Vedas, align well with modern psychological care,” she said.

Mental health professionals strongly urge families, workplaces, and society to take early signs seriously, avoid stigma, and encourage professional help. “Depression is treatable. Timely support can save lives,” they stressed, calling for greater awareness and compassion to prevent future tragedies.