Delight your sibling with a sweet gesture this Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished occasion celebrating the bond between siblings, and what better way to show your love than with a thoughtful gesture? Here are some ideas to make this Rakhi extra special for your sibling:

Godrej Appliances Almond Halwa





While you celebrate the unbreakable bond with your sibling this Rakhi, you can also surprise them by preparing a delicious and healthy treat at home. Godrej Appliances brings to you Almond Halwa recipe that is easy to cook in the Godrej Microwave Oven and can be a perfect dessert to relish for this occasion. So, don your chef's hat and savour the delectable treat together with your sibling.

Ingredients

Almond ¾ cup

Hot Water 1 cup

Roasted Rava ¼ cup

Milk 1½ cup

Ghee 4 tbsp

Dry Fruits chopped ½ cup

Sugar ¼ cup

Soaked Kesar Milk 3 tbsp

Cardamom powder ¼ tsp

Method :

Take hot water in a mixing bowl and soak almonds in hot water so that the skin of almonds easily peels off. Once the skin is removed, grind the soaked almonds to a coarse mixture, not to a fine paste.

Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add ghee, almond paste, roasted rava, milk, sugar. Mix all these ingredients well and then select micro mode on high power(P-100), set the timer for 4 minutes and press start to cook.

After the beep, remove the bowl and add dry fruits, saffron/ kesar milk, cardamom powder, mix well and cook again for 4 minutes. You can serve it either hot or after it is cooled.

Hershey’s Easy Rakhi Recipe

Raksha Bandhan a cherished festival celebrates the eternal bond of love and protection between siblings. It's a day to honour the special relationship with the sacred thread of Rakhi, symbolizing trust and affection. While you enjoy gifts from your brother, surprise him with Hershey’s Choco-Elaichi Peda Curated by the renowned Chef Ranveer Brar.

This easy-to-make recipe will tantalize his taste buds and show your affection in a unique and thoughtful way. Elevate your celebration this year with this delightful Hershey’s Choco Elaichi Peda making the day even more special.

Hershey’s Choco-Elaichi Peda





Ingredients

150 ml

HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavoured SYRUP

300 gm

marie biscuit

150 ml

condensed milk

1 tsp

cardamom powder

50 gm

desiccated coconut

10 gm

sliced pistachios

clarified butter, for moulding

Directions

Take a food processor and crush marie biscuits finely.

Add the crushed biscuit to a mixing bowl and pour HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP, condensed milk and cardamom powder.

Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form a dough.-

Apply butter or ghee on your palms and divide the mixture into equal small portions.

Form smooth round balls & flatten them to resemble a peda.

Refrigerate and use.

Hershey’s Strawberry Flavoured Mint Sorbet





Ingredients

2 -3 cups

ice

1 cup

HERSHEY'S Strawberry Flavoured SYRUP

3 tablespoons

orange juice freshly squeezed

⅛ teaspoon

pink Himalayan salt

Fresh mint for garnish

Method

Pour one cup of HERSHEY'S Strawberry Flavoured SYRUP into your blender.

Add ice and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Sprinkle pink Himalayan salt over it.

Blend the mixture well.

Scoop the mixture into an airtight container, cover it well and freeze for 4-5 hours

Once it’s frozen, scoop & serve with a fresh sprig of mint!

Kheer Kadam by Anupam Banerjee, Executive Chef, Club Mahindra





Ingredients for 1 portion 350gms

Mawa- 400gms

Sugar- 300gms

Cardamom Powder- 3gms

Milk Powder- 100gms

Flour- 10gms

Ghee- 15gms

Rose Water- 5gms

Milk -45gms

Coconut Powder-5gms

Method

In a pan add sugar and water, and heat until the sugar dissolves. Add rose water and boil the syrup for 5-7 min and set it aside.

In a bowl add milk powder, flour and ghee. Gradually add milkto the mix and kneadinto a soft smooth dough.

Diivide the dough into small portions and roll them into smooth round balls.

Cover the pan and cook the rasgullas on medium heat for 15-20 min. It will puff and double in size.

In another bowl crumble the khoya. Add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough

Finally, take a small portion of khoya mix and flatten into small disc.

Place one soaked rasgulla in the centre of the disc and cover it completely, rolling into a smooth ball.

Roll the prepared Kheer Kadam in a little coconut powder and refrigerate them for a few hours to get a firmer texture.