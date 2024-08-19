Live
Delight your sibling with a sweet gesture this Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan is a cherished occasion celebrating the bond between siblings, and what better way to show your love than with a thoughtful gesture? Here are some ideas to make this Rakhi extra special for your sibling:
Godrej Appliances Almond Halwa
While you celebrate the unbreakable bond with your sibling this Rakhi, you can also surprise them by preparing a delicious and healthy treat at home. Godrej Appliances brings to you Almond Halwa recipe that is easy to cook in the Godrej Microwave Oven and can be a perfect dessert to relish for this occasion. So, don your chef's hat and savour the delectable treat together with your sibling.
Ingredients
Almond ¾ cup
Hot Water 1 cup
Roasted Rava ¼ cup
Milk 1½ cup
Ghee 4 tbsp
Dry Fruits chopped ½ cup
Sugar ¼ cup
Soaked Kesar Milk 3 tbsp
Cardamom powder ¼ tsp
Method :
Take hot water in a mixing bowl and soak almonds in hot water so that the skin of almonds easily peels off. Once the skin is removed, grind the soaked almonds to a coarse mixture, not to a fine paste.
Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add ghee, almond paste, roasted rava, milk, sugar. Mix all these ingredients well and then select micro mode on high power(P-100), set the timer for 4 minutes and press start to cook.
After the beep, remove the bowl and add dry fruits, saffron/ kesar milk, cardamom powder, mix well and cook again for 4 minutes. You can serve it either hot or after it is cooled.
Hershey’s Easy Rakhi Recipe
Raksha Bandhan a cherished festival celebrates the eternal bond of love and protection between siblings. It's a day to honour the special relationship with the sacred thread of Rakhi, symbolizing trust and affection. While you enjoy gifts from your brother, surprise him with Hershey’s Choco-Elaichi Peda Curated by the renowned Chef Ranveer Brar.
This easy-to-make recipe will tantalize his taste buds and show your affection in a unique and thoughtful way. Elevate your celebration this year with this delightful Hershey’s Choco Elaichi Peda making the day even more special.
Hershey’s Choco-Elaichi Peda
Ingredients
150 ml
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavoured SYRUP
300 gm
marie biscuit
150 ml
condensed milk
1 tsp
cardamom powder
50 gm
desiccated coconut
10 gm
sliced pistachios
clarified butter, for moulding
Directions
Take a food processor and crush marie biscuits finely.
Add the crushed biscuit to a mixing bowl and pour HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP, condensed milk and cardamom powder.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly to form a dough.-
Apply butter or ghee on your palms and divide the mixture into equal small portions.
Form smooth round balls & flatten them to resemble a peda.
Refrigerate and use.
Hershey’s Strawberry Flavoured Mint Sorbet
Ingredients
2 -3 cups
ice
1 cup
HERSHEY'S Strawberry Flavoured SYRUP
3 tablespoons
orange juice freshly squeezed
⅛ teaspoon
pink Himalayan salt
Fresh mint for garnish
Method
Pour one cup of HERSHEY'S Strawberry Flavoured SYRUP into your blender.
Add ice and freshly squeezed orange juice.
Sprinkle pink Himalayan salt over it.
Blend the mixture well.
Scoop the mixture into an airtight container, cover it well and freeze for 4-5 hours
Once it’s frozen, scoop & serve with a fresh sprig of mint!
Kheer Kadam by Anupam Banerjee, Executive Chef, Club Mahindra
Ingredients for 1 portion 350gms
Mawa- 400gms
Sugar- 300gms
Cardamom Powder- 3gms
Milk Powder- 100gms
Flour- 10gms
Ghee- 15gms
Rose Water- 5gms
Milk -45gms
Coconut Powder-5gms
Method
In a pan add sugar and water, and heat until the sugar dissolves. Add rose water and boil the syrup for 5-7 min and set it aside.
In a bowl add milk powder, flour and ghee. Gradually add milkto the mix and kneadinto a soft smooth dough.
Diivide the dough into small portions and roll them into smooth round balls.
Cover the pan and cook the rasgullas on medium heat for 15-20 min. It will puff and double in size.
In another bowl crumble the khoya. Add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough
Finally, take a small portion of khoya mix and flatten into small disc.
Place one soaked rasgulla in the centre of the disc and cover it completely, rolling into a smooth ball.
Roll the prepared Kheer Kadam in a little coconut powder and refrigerate them for a few hours to get a firmer texture.