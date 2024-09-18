Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation

Design Democracy 2024, Hyderabad’s premier design festival, is set to captivate the city from October 4th to 6th at HITEX, Halls 1 and 3. Bringing together creators, professionals, and enthusiasts, the event promises a transformative celebration of design, art, and innovation. Spearheaded by founders Pallika Sreewastav, Shailja Patwari, and Arjun Rathi, with Brand Director Mansi Negi and curator Supraja Rao of the Museum of Telangana, this landmark event is positioned to shape the future of the city’s design landscape.

“This year, we’re pushing the boundaries of what a design festival can be,” said Pallika Sreewastav, Founder of Design Democracy. “Our platform is where art and design come together to inspire change and collaboration. We aim to celebrate diversity in creativity and set the stage for future trends.”

Co-Founder Shailja Patwari added, “Hyderabad’s legacy of craftsmanship is something we take pride in. Design Democracy reflects this heritage while pushing modern design boundaries. We want attendees to feel inspired and reimagine the possibilities in their own work.”

Arjun Rathi, event curator, expressed excitement over the artistic diversity on display. “Design Democracy 2024 brings together creativity in every form, from lighting and furniture to local talent and architectural photography. Our curated lineup will spark new conversations in design.”

The festival is powered by key sponsors Keus Smart Home Automation (Gold Sponsor) and Tabu Veneers (Silver Sponsor), with media partners Architecture + Design and Design Pataki. Design collaborators include Establish, Epistle, and The Purple Boat. Ambassadors Mrinalini Ghadiok and Sneha Ullal Goel, alongside outreach partner Isola Design Group, support Design Democracy Ventures.

Exhibitors span multiple disciplines, from lighting and furniture to rugs and accessories, showcasing leading brands such as Shailesh Rajput Studio, Rosabagh, Studio Smita Moksh, Carpet Cellar, and more. Supraja Rao’s curated Museum of Telangana will highlight local architects’ innovative work, with a special focus on brick architecture.

Key features of the event include Design Democracy Ventures, which will support emerging product designers with funding and mentorship, and Design Pixel, a gallery of architectural photography. Attendees can also look forward to exclusive discussions with design legends like Raseel Gujral, Vinita Chaitanya, and Sunita Kohli, as well as panel discussions and keynotes with top voices in the industry.

On October 5th, Keus Smart Home Automation will host a satellite event at Stone Life in the Financial District, showcasing its latest innovations, alongside an evening of music and dinner. The festival also offers multiple networking opportunities, including a private launch party on October 4th.

Design Democracy 2024 aims to ignite collaboration, foster creativity, and build a stronger design community, shaping the future of design in Hyderabad and beyond.



























