Desire Exhibition to held from March 28 to 30 at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Desire The celebrated fashion extravagent designer exhibition known for the outstanding and inspiring ensembles known across India is here once again showcasting its highly anticipated and exotic alloring exhibition, happening at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on 28, 29, 30 March, 2024,

Desire designer exhibition showcases a rich variety of myriad product rangtog front opulent festive & wedding special, designer fashion ensembles, customized haute couture, exclusive lifestyle decors, latest accessories, enchanting jewellery, creative accessories & other products.

Three Day Special "Desire Designer Exhibition is featuring on 20%, 29%, 30th March, 2024 at Hotel Taj Krishna sald Anita Agarwal - Chief Organizer Desire Designer Exhibition.



