DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ by DEWAR’S Xperiences in Hyderabad

Celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage and passion for immersive cultural experiences, DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ by DEWAR’S Xperiences is bringing to the enchanting city of Hyderabad a befittingly alluring multi-sensorial experience studded with a memorable melange of curious collaborations, unexpected confluences, and boundless co-creations. From intriguing confluences of performative art and design to immersive music, dance and hands-on workshop experiences, get ready to witness a compelling fusion of modern and traditional artistic expression on this explorative evening, thoughtfully crafted to captivate all your senses – from sight and sound to touch and taste.

Explore new realms of audiovisual delights

(L-R: Murthovic, Anahita Chaliha, Gopika Jairam)

A veteran in the music industry, electronic music producer Murthovic aka Sri Rama Murthy has been making music for over 18 years now. Weaving a narrative with his electronic music and ambient vocals – experience a captivating fusion of contemporary dance and principles of Bharatanatyam as Murthovik takes the stage by storm with Bharatnatyam dancer Anahita Chaliha and Carnatic singerGopika Jairamfor a genre-defying performance ‘FlowState’.



(L-R: Aniruddh Mehta, Myles)

For those curious about new media arts, visual-artist Aniruddh Mehtax music technologist Myles will unveil their masterpiece ‘Overture’. The captivating 14-minute act will be packed with an enthralling blend of sci-fi abstraction of flashing lights, geometric forms, organic topologies and textures – making for a truly dynamic spectacle at the DEWAR’S stage!



Embark on a novel journey of intellectual discoveries

(Nag Ashwin)

Savor some delectable food for thought as you engage in Curious Conversation with Hyderabad's diverse creatives across art, design, and fashion, including critically acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin Reddy – whose work in Telugu cinema has won him immense recognition and awards, including Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 2019 National Film Awards and Best Director at 2019 Filmfare Award. As he continues to make headlines with his upcoming Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Kalki’, embark on a creative journey behind the scenes, fueled with insights from this powerhouse of talent at DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ.



(Kavya Potluri)

For fashion enthusiasts in the city, explore the thought-provoking installation ‘The Futuristic Bride’, by designer Kavya Potluri, which is a captivating blend of elegance and boldness that captures a representation of a modern bride who defies conventions through the young artist’s enigmatic and futuristic style.

(Sushi Surge)

Bringing to the DEWAR’S stage a moving live-art showcase of ‘City souls’ that touches upon themes of identity crisis, feeling of sonder in big cities, monochromatic artist Sushi Surgewill also be present for you to render refreshing ways of looking at the world with this insightful exhibit.



Say Cheers! to an exquisite epicurean journey with innovative mixology

(Ishrat Kaur)

Indulge in a delightfully delectable experience as you savor the sweet taste of modern mixology at DEWAR’S Mixology Lab. Discover first-hand the allure of expertly crafted whisky highballs with immersive hands-on workshops led by Ishrat Kaur, Trade Ambassador-South, Bacardi in India at the DEWAR’S Mixology Lab at this haven of innovation and creativity.



Launched in Mumbai on 15th July, DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ by DEWAR’S Xperiences in Hyderabad is the second leg of the five experientials scheduled to captivate different cities across the country in the upcoming months.

● Time: 7PM onwards

● Date: 5th August

● Venue: Gallery78, Shilpa Hills