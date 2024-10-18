Dhanteras 2024: History, Significance, Auspicious Timings for Worship and Gold Purchases

As the festive season draws near, preparations for Diwali, one of India's most celebrated festivals, are in full swing. Diwali spans five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhaiya Dooj. Dhanteras holds special significance as it is believed to be the day when Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) carrying the nectar of immortality (Amrit Kalash) and powerful healing herbs.

History and Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated annually on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. It is a day associated with health, wealth, and prosperity. On this occasion, devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari, seeking blessings for good fortune and well-being. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are revered for bringing prosperity, while Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped for bestowing good health.

Many also observe a Pradosh fast on this day, offering prayers to Lord Shiva in the evening.

Significance of Purchases on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, it is customary to buy new items like gold, silver, jewellery, vehicles, homes, and everyday items such as brooms and brass utensils. These purchases are believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

Dhanteras 2024: Unique Astrological Alignment

This year, Dhanteras will coincide with a rare alignment known as Tripushkar Yog, which is believed to triple the benefits of any actions taken on this day. This makes Dhanteras 2024 particularly auspicious for starting new ventures and making significant purchases.

Dhanteras 2024 Date

According to the lunar calendar, the Trayodashi tithi in the Kartik month will begin at 10:31 AM on Tuesday, October 29, and will end at 1:15 PM on October 30. Thus, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29, 2024.

Dhanteras 2024 Muhurat for Worship

The auspicious time (shubh muhurat) for Dhanteras worship will be from 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM on October 29, providing devotees with 1 hour and 41 minutes to perform their rituals. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal, another favorable period for worship, will last from 5:38 PM to 8:13 PM.

Auspicious Time to Buy Gold on Dhanteras

For those planning to purchase gold, the most favorable time will begin at 10:31 AM on October 29 and last until 6:32 AM on October 30. This provides nearly 20 hours to make gold purchases, which are believed to bring prosperity in the upcoming year.

Celebrate Dhanteras 2024 with joy, health, and prosperity!