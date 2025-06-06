Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth put differences aside for son’s big day

Tamil superstar Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, despite their separation, recently shared a touching moment as they celebrated their son Yatra’s graduation. The couple was seen embracing their 18-year-old son, who graduated from the American International School in Chennai.

The heartfelt photos, posted by Dhanush on Instagram, captured the genuine pride and love both parents felt for Yatra. Their warm hugs and presence spoke volumes, showing that despite their personal differences, they remain united as loving parents.

Fans and followers have widely appreciated the mature and respectful way Dhanush and Aishwarya handled the occasion, choosing to focus on their son’s milestone rather than making any public statements.

On the professional front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna alongside Dhanush, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 20, adding to the excitement around the actor’s upcoming projects.