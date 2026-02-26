Atlassian Brings AI Agents to Jira, Enabling Humans and AI to Share Workflows

Atlassian has unveiled a significant update to its enterprise software ecosystem, announcing that AI agents can now work alongside human teams directly within Jira. The move marks a major push toward deeper AI integration in workplace collaboration tools, as businesses increasingly look to automation to enhance productivity without disrupting established workflows.

With this rollout, users will be able to assign tasks to AI agents in the same way they would to a human colleague. These agents, including Atlassian’s own Rovo as well as select third-party AI models, will appear on the same dashboard as team members. The goal, according to the company, is to create a unified workspace where AI becomes an accountable participant rather than a background tool.

How AI Agents Will Function in Jira

Atlassian says teams can collaborate with AI agents through comments, assign them responsibilities, and track their progress within ongoing projects. Instead of operating as separate plug-ins or external integrations, the agents will function within Jira’s existing framework.

Currently available in open beta, the feature allows teams to loop in AI agents mid-project for contextual collaboration. This means AI can respond to evolving workflows, adjust to changing requirements, and operate within the same environment as human contributors.

Importantly, Atlassian has emphasized that these agents will adhere to existing project settings. Permissions, approval processes, audit trails, and security configurations will remain intact. This ensures that companies maintain governance standards while experimenting with AI-driven productivity.

Monitoring AI and Human Output Side by Side

One of the more notable aspects of this update is transparency. Companies will be able to monitor AI contributions alongside human work on the same dashboard. As enterprises invest heavily in automation and generative AI, this side-by-side visibility may help leaders better assess the true value AI brings to their teams.

The development arrives at a time when AI agents are gaining traction across industries. Tools such as Anthropic’s Claude Cowork have already demonstrated how autonomous AI systems can assist with research, writing, and operational tasks. Atlassian’s integration reflects a broader industry shift toward embedding AI directly into core productivity platforms rather than treating it as an external add-on.

Expanding Capabilities Through MCP

In addition to introducing AI agents within Jira, Atlassian announced new investments in the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP is a standard that enables AI systems to securely access tools, data sources, and workflows across platforms. By supporting MCP, Atlassian is giving organizations the flexibility to select AI agents that best align with their needs.

Rovo agents can now connect with MCP-enabled third-party applications such as Amplitude and Figma. This allows AI to pull live context from design tools, analytics platforms, and other enterprise systems, expanding the scope of tasks agents can handle.

As companies navigate the evolving AI landscape, Atlassian’s latest update signals a future where AI is not just an assistant—but a visible, collaborative teammate integrated into everyday workflows.



