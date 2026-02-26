Nothing Phone 4a to Debut in Pink with Periscope Camera on March 5

London-based tech brand Nothing has officially teased a new pink colour option for its upcoming Nothing Phone 4a, adding a vibrant twist to its mid-range smartphone lineup. The device is scheduled to make its global debut, including in India, on March 5, 2026, alongside the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

While the company’s flagship models typically stick to classic black and white finishes, Nothing has built a reputation for experimenting with playful hues in its A-series. The introduction of a pink variant continues that trend, though this marks the first time the brand is rolling out a pink smartphone.

Signature Design with a Fresh Twist

Official teasers and design videos reveal that the Phone 4a retains Nothing’s hallmark transparent rear panel, a design language that has helped the brand stand out in a crowded market. The device features a triple rear camera setup arranged inside a pill-shaped module, while the LED flash sits separately outside the camera housing.

One of the major highlights this year is the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. In a recent YouTube video explaining the company’s design approach, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 4a will come equipped with this advanced zoom lens technology. Previously, in the Phone 3a series, only the Pro variant featured a periscope camera, making its inclusion in the standard 4a model a notable upgrade.

The Phone 4a also introduces a redesigned Glyph Bar. Instead of the earlier LED pattern, the new model features nine individually controllable mini-LEDs. These lights integrate with the Glyph interface and illuminate for notifications, calls, and other alerts, further enhancing the device’s unique visual identity.

Qualcomm Power Under the Hood

Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 4a series will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. While full specifications will be detailed at the official launch, industry leaks suggest the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. If accurate, this would position the phone competitively within the upper mid-range segment.

Rumours indicate the handset may sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. The phone is also expected to pack a sizeable 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, catering to users who prioritise long-lasting performance.

Availability and Expected Pricing

The Nothing Phone 4a series will be available in India via Flipkart. In European markets such as Germany and Spain, the standard Phone 4a is tipped to start at Euro 389 (approximately Rs 41,790), while the Phone 4a Pro may launch at Euro 479 (around Rs 51,450). Official Indian pricing will be announced at the launch event.

With a bold new colour, upgraded camera hardware, and Qualcomm-powered performance, the Nothing Phone 4a appears poised to strengthen the brand’s presence in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.