Discouragements make life more interesting, says Loveraj Singh



Loveraj Singh Dharmshaktu, an Indian mountaineer who climbed Mount Everest for seven times says that it was grateful to get this opportunity to climb the highest mountain range for 8th time.



In 1998, BSF officer Loveraj Singh Dharamshaktu climbed the Mount Everest for the first time in his life. Little did we know that this one-time victory will turn into a record breaking streak and Loveraj will become the first Indian mountaineer conquering the world's highest peak Mount Everest for eighth time. On conquering great heights, it is very much needed to be fit. "There is no short cut to success. Hard physical work out and diet control have become a lifestyle," says Loveraj.

Love raj says, it is different from other times as the nation is in tough times due to second wave of Covid is getting spreaded. "There is no difference in the preparation to conquer the Everest. But due to Covid spread across the nation, precautions like masks, quarantine, sanitization and others have to be taken for our safety."

He added that discouragements make life more interesting. Challenges push us to do better. "When any one starts discouraging you, don't take them into heart. Feel it as a challenge and achieve it because discouragements make life more interesting and challenges push us to do better," Loveraj added.

He shared some important points with The Hans India. Let's have a look at them.

Why did you start mountaineering and what attracted you to this?

I started mountaineering at the age of 17. The peak was Nanda Khat. I had gone as a kitchen helper. I was super excited about going for a mountaineering expedition. It was my first time ever.

What is your mission this time?

My mission as always remains to clean up Everest and educate about conservation of environment. To connect with myself

Who is your inspiration to take mountaineering serious?

My inspirations are Mallory and Irving. They had gone at times when it was uncharted territory and equipment was pretty rugged. It is still one of the biggest mysteries whether they summited Everest or not. Regardless of that fact they have created a permanent space in the hearts of adventure lovers.

Which expedition would you say was the easiest?

There is nothing easy when you are on a mountain. When you are out there with the elements of nature you cannot predict the outcome. We are at the mercy of the Mountain Gods. It would be impertinent to call an expedition easy.

What advice would you give to your peers and more importantly, to youngsters who want to take up mountaineering?

My advice is to o Mountaineering for the passion you are having of it and because you love it. It is not a thing which is done not for breaking records or getting jobs in reservations. You should have love towards mountains as it is only making me to go again and again. One shouldn't stop seeing the risks there because risk is relative. It is everywhere. It should not stop you from doing your calling, that's my belief.