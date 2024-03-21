Discover Shimla's 19th Century Royal Summer House Boutique Retreat

New Delhi: The Shimla home of HH Princess Kusum of Bharatpur has an illustrious history that dates back to the late 19th century. A witness to the heydays of the Raj, Independence and the birth of Himachal Pradesh, the home has welcomed nobility and royalty.

Perched on a sunlit spur at over 7,700 ft on Jakhu Hill, Jungle House commands sweeping views of the middle Himalayas. Nestled in ancient woods a mere 700 meters from Jakhu Temple, with a motorable approach, and a picturesque three-kilometre walk from The Mall. The 19th-century royal summer house's unique location offers unsurpassed levels of privacy and solitude while ensuring easy access to all areas of tourist interest.

Unsurpassed levels of privacy, luxury and highly personalised service

The estate offers two exquisite suites in a standalone stone cottage that combines contemporary style with colonial hill architectural design effortlessly. The cottage has been meticulously renovated to preserve its original features while providing exceptional modern comforts and luxury.

With teak floors, high ceilings, sumptuous furnishings, elegant spacious bathrooms, thoughtfully selected amenities, original artworks and breath-taking views, each generously proportioned suite – Chelsea and Holly – has been thoughtfully designed to help guests unwind and enjoy the finer things in life. Luxuriate in a tub as one watches snowflakes drift by or snuggle up in a king-size bed with a book. Each room has been designed to pamper you while reflecting the home’s unique heritage and a strong sense of place.

Set amidst lovingly-tended gardens, the rooms offer unparalleled privacy and intimacy. Exquisitely manicured lawns, fragrant nooks and a fire pit provide the perfect setting for a brisk game of croquet, a quiet read or a romantic evening under the stars.

Dining at Jungle House

Friendly and informal, dining at Jungle House represents the relaxed elegance of dining at a gracious country house. Feel more at home than in a hotel, and experience home-cooked meals from jealously guarded family recipes. Savour caringly prepared dishes that use only the finest locally sourced ingredients.

A delightful and extensive breakfast to start a day, and Jungle House’s signature afternoon tea to welcome guests home from an adventure. Aperitivo Hour by the firepit, and as the finale, indulge in a delectable dinner followed by scrumptious pudding.

Whether you desire continental favourites like Chicken Kiev, Himachali and Indian cuisine, breakfast staples like Eggs Benedict and Fluffy, melt-in-the-mouth pancakes with homemade jams and preserves or delightful desserts like lemon tarts and chocolate cake, each meal at Jungle House is an experience in itself.

Specially crafted experiences

There is an experience crafted for every season and mood to create memories at Royal Summer House.

Idyllically nestled in an ancient forest, Jungle House presents itself as the perfect location for celebrating the outdoors, no matter the weather forecast. Shinrin–yoku or forest bathing is all about connecting with nature, and taking time to slow down and appreciate the outdoors.

For those in the mood for something a little more energetic, there’s always a walk through the magnificent Shimla Catchment Sanctuary or hiking through the Himalayan countryside accompanied by an experienced guide. Weather permitting, you could also experience ice skating at an open-air skating rink.

For the spiritually minded, Jakhu Mandir, the ancient temple dedicated to Hanuman sits atop Jakhu Hill, an exhilarating 500m trek up from Jungle House. According to the Ramayana, Hanuman stopped to rest at the location while searching for Sanjeevni Booti to revive Lakshmana.

The more adventurous may wish to retrace the steps of famous authors and raconteurs such as Rudyard Kipling, to explore the summer capital of the empire. Enjoy a bracing heritage walk accompanied by the foremost authority on colonial Shimla or browse for antiques and take in the scene on The Mall.

If a round of golf at 7200 feet sounds like fun, then the Jungle House butler will be delighted to assist you with booking tee-off slots at the historic Naldehra Golf Course which dates back to 1905 and is one of India’s oldest and most scenic golf courses. It is a par 68, 18-hole golf course with 16 greens and 18 tees.

The former summer capital of the Raj, Shimla is the repository of legends and some of the best-kept secrets of India.