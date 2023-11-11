Diwali 2023: Precautions to follow while burning firecrackers

It is a time of joyful celebrations, delicious feasts, and dazzling fireworks that light up the night sky. Amid the festive fervour, it is essential to prioritize safety, especially when it comes to the tradition of burning firecrackers. The vibrant pops and crackles must be accompanied by responsible practices to ensure a happy Diwali for all. Here are six essential safety precautions that can make a significant difference in ensuring a joy-filled and smooth holiday season. Let's celebrate responsibly and make Diwali 2023 a memorable and safe festival of lights.

Choose authorised and quality firecrackers:

Opt for firecrackers from authorized and trustworthy sellers. Look for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark on the packaging, which indicates that the fireworks meet necessary safety standards. High-quality products are less likely to malfunction, reducing the risk of accidents.

Keep a safe distance:

Maintaine distance between fireworks and spectators. Designate a specific area to burst crackers, preferably an open space away from houses, vehicles, and flammable materials. Maintain a safe distance from buildings and power lines to minimize the chances of accidents.

Supervise children:

While children eagerly wait for the cookies to explode, it is essential to closely supervise their activities. Make sure they only handle fireworks that are age-appropriate and under adult supervision. Inform them of potential dangers and the importance of following safety guidelines. Keep a close eye on children to avoid mishaps.

Protective equipment and clothing:

Wear appropriate clothing when handling fireworks. Wear cotton clothing and avoid loose, loose fabrics that could catch fire easily. Also, consider wearing safety glasses to protect your eyes from sparks and debris. Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby for emergencies.

Follow the designated deadline:

Many localities have designated time periods during which fireworks are permitted. Please adhere to these guidelines to ensure that your celebration does not disturb others or cause unnecessary panic. Adhering to specified time limits also helps to better manage crowds and minimize the risk of accidents.

Dispose of used fireworks safely:

After the festivities, be sure to properly dispose of used fireworks. Soak them in water for some time before discarding them to avoid accidental fires. Do not throw used fireworks into open trash cans or containers. Proper disposal is crucial for environmental safety and to avoid residual fire risks.