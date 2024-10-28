Diwali 2024: Facts and cultural significance of the festival of lights

Diwali is around the corner. It is the most celebrated festival in India. Be it office or home, this is that time of the year where there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in the air. As Diwali 2024 approaches, homes are being cleaned and decorated, shopping has begun in full swing and streets are coming alive with vibrant lights and decorations.

As we gear up for Diwali 2024, let us explore the history, cultural significance, some interesting facts and traditions surrounding this high-spirited festival.

What is Diwali? Why is it so Special in India?

Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Deepavali’. Diwali is celebrated by lighting oil lamps or diyas to symbolize the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. It is celebrated in different ways across India and the world, but the essence remains the same: a time for positivity, renewal, reflection, and togetherness.



Diwali is not only a celebration of religious significance but also that time of the year where families reunite, munching on delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts. The festivities are spread across five days, with each day holding some unique significance. People make it a point to spend Diwali with their family and loved ones. People wear new clothes, prepare special traditional sweets, and take part in prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Its vibrant celebrations deeply rooted in Indian culture unite people in a spirit of happiness and hope.

Historical and Mythological Significance of Diwali

There are numerous stories associated with the roots of Diwali, each providing a deeper insight into its cultural significance. The stories linked to Diwali differ from north to south and east to west, showcasing our rich Indian culture.



North India - Return of Lord Rama

One of the most well-known stories associated with Diwali is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, following his victory over the demon king Ravana. According to the Ramayana, the citizens of Ayodhya welcomed Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana by lighting diyas, which symbolize the victory of good over evil. The lighting of diyas is a way to remember this joyous occasion.

South India- Victory of Lord Krishna Over Narakasura



South India has a different story. Here, Diwali symbolizes Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. A day before Diwali, people in South India light diyas or lamps to represent the removal of darkness brought by Narakasura.

East India- Kali Puja

In the eastern parts of India and particularly Bengal, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja, where Goddess Kali is worshipped. Kali, known as the fierce goddess of destruction, symbolizes power and the destruction of evil. Devotees light lamps and offer sacrifices, believing Goddess Kali destroys ignorance and brings wisdom to the world.

West India- Worship of Goddess Lakshmi

In western parts of India, particularly Maharashtra, Diwali is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolizes wealth and prosperity. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, she visits homes that are clean, well-lit, and filled with joy, showering her blessings upon the inhabitants. People perform Lakshmi Puja to invite wealth and prosperity into their lives.

How can We Celebrate Diwali 2024 to make it a Memorable One?

Here are a few ways to make this Festival of lights memorable and impactful for you and your loved ones.



1.Go Green – It is understandable that celebrating Diwali is an emotion and firecrackers play an important role in this celebration. But focus on sustainability and celebrate this Diwali by reducing fire-crackers that harm humans, animals and the environment. Instead, opt for eco-friendly decorations.

2.Keep stray animals safe – Loud firecrackers, rise in pollution and flickering lights cause distress in animals. Let’s celebrate Diwali 2024 in a responsible manner.

3.Clean and decorate your home – Cleaning your home and decorating it with diyas, rangolis and lights helps build a festive vibe and positivity.

4.Share the joy - Exchange gifts and sweets with your neighbours and friends. Donating clothes, food etc to those who need it will make their Diwali a happy day too.

Here are Some Interesting Facts about Diwali

1.Did you know, Diwali is celebrated by over a billion people, not just in India but also in countries like UK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, and even in parts of USA.



2.Though Diwali is widely known as a Hindu festival, it is also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists, each one having their own cultural and religious significance.

3.The city of Ayodhya set a Guinness World Record by lighting over 21 lakh diyas during Deepotsav in November 2023.

4.In recent years people have become very conscious about the environment and have started celebrating eco-friendly Diwali by reducing the use of firecrackers, opting for green alternatives, and promoting sustainability.

5.The city of Leicester in the United Kingdom is one such place outside of India that has the largest Diwali celebrations.

6.People love making an art form on the floor known as "rangoli" from coloured powders, rice, and flower petals which is a popular Diwali tradition, meant to welcome good fortune and happiness into the home.

7.India sees a tremendous rise in the sale of sweets during Diwali. During this festive season people prepare or buy sweets like laddoos, barfis, and gulab jamuns, along with savory snacks, to share with family and friends.

Diwali showcases the warmth, diversity, and rich traditions that define Indian culture. As we all are ready to celebrate Diwali 2024 the festival of lights, it is important to remember that beyond the lights, decorations, sweets and crackers, the true essence of Diwali lies in positivity, unity and kindness.

