DIY Sugar Scrub Cubes: Key ingredient lime essential oil

Summer can be hard on skin, you can pamper your skin with the above sugar scrub cubes, you can make these cubes at home, very easily.



Ingredients needed

♦ Half cup of coconut oil (you can also take any other oil, such as jasmine or peppermint oil)

♦ Two tablespoons of natural soap (you can take pears too)

♦ 2 tablespoon of Shea butter (chopped)

♦ 2 to 3 drops lime green soap colorant (optional)

♦ 15 to 18 drops lime essential oil

♦ one cup granulated white sugar

♦ 12 to 15 count silicone cube mold or ice tray

1. Firstly, add the coconut oil, natural soap and shea butter to a microwave safe bowl. Then at 50% power microwave for about 30 seconds. Stir and continue to microwave at 50% power in 10 second increments until it is completely melted.

2. Remove from microwave and stir the soap mixture for some time. Then allow to cool for about a minute.

3. Add the green soap colorant and stir until your preferred shade of green is achieved.

4. Add the granulated sugar and then mix well so that it gets incorporated

5. Then add lime essential oil and stir to distribute

6. Afterwards transfer them to your favorite cubed silicone mold or ice tray, filling up to the top. Chill in the fridge for about 2 hours, so that it gets hardened.

7. Gently pop out the key lime DIY sugar scrub bars from their molds and store them in an airtight container for about 6 months.

Benefits

 These cubes help scrub away dull, dead skin, leaving behind healthy skin

 Both, shea butter and coconut oil help moisturize your skin

 Lime essential oil help prevent signs of aging

 Lime essential oil has astringent, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which can help control acne and make your skin look toned and beautiful

Gifting

You can also gift these sugar scrub cubes, all you need is good packaging, take glass jar fill these sugar srub cubes and place the lid, tie ribbon or bow and add a nice tag to the glass jar.