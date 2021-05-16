Drawing Day 2021

Drawing day is there to remind us of the time when we were too tied up in the amazing and beautiful things that came out of our imagination and onto the page to be self-conscious about them. We weren't worried about how good we were or weren't, we just knew that it was time to take our inner worlds and bring them out in glorious colour. Some of us were amazing, to begin with, some of us got there drawing after painful drawing, and some of us let the artist within us die out under a wave of "not being good enough."

Drawing Day reminds you that everything inside you is worthwhile and worthy to be shared with the world. It's also there to bring much-needed appreciation and awareness to illustrators and artists. Anywhere you see a picture, from a business card to a beautiful mural on a painting, to every birthday card you've ever bought, an artist was designed in making it. The best way we can thank these intrepid creative souls is by picking up the pencil and making some noise for the lost and forgotten artists of the world. And maybe find a few more in the process.

This event is also a great chance to introduce a unique kind of treatment. If you have autistic children or depressed members of your household, drawing will act as a form of emotional therapy. It allows them to take their mind off their worries and focus on themselves. They say, the eyes are a window to the soul. Drawing is the door. A picture speaks a thousand words and drawings will act as a bridge of expression, transporting them to a better place mentally.