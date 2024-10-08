Durga Ashtami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Durga Ashtami, observed during the Navratri festival, celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. It is a day of great reverence and significance, especially in regions like West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. In 2024, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Friday, October 11.

Durga Ashtami 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Durga Ashtami is set for Friday, October 11, 2024. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Mahagauri, who represents purity and serenity. The auspicious Ashwin Shukla Ashtami Tithi starts on October 10 at 12:31 PM and ends on October 11 at 12:06 PM, providing a sacred window for rituals and prayers.

Durga Ashtami 2024: Significance of Durga Ashtami

The eighth day of Navratri holds a deep spiritual meaning in Hindu tradition. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga’s energy reaches its peak. Devotees commemorate her strength and courage by performing rituals aimed at invoking her blessings for protection and prosperity. Special offerings of fruits, flowers, and symbolic items are made during the pujas.

Durga Ashtami also marks the start of Navami, with devotees continuing their prayers and fasting to honour the goddess. Sandhi Puja, conducted during the last moments of Ashtami and the beginning of Navami, is considered one of the most powerful rituals.

Durga Ashtami is a day filled with reverence, devotion, and cultural significance. As devotees celebrate this day in 2024, it serves as a reminder of the eternal triumph of good over evil, with prayers to the goddess for strength, courage, and protection.

