Easy DIY Hair Oils to Boost Rapid Hair Growth Naturally

Using natural oils for hair care is a time-honoured tradition known for enhancing hair health and encouraging growth. Rather than depending on commercial products filled with synthetic additives, you can make your own personalized hair oils. These DIY solutions let you target your specific hair concerns using ingredients that are effective and chemical-free.

Here are some easy and effective homemade hair oil recipes that support quick and healthy hair growth.

1. Amla and Coconut Oil Elixir

This traditional mix is ideal for strengthening and lengthening hair. Amla, rich in Vitamin C, supports hair follicles, while coconut oil deeply hydrates the scalp.

How to Make:

Boil dried amla in extra virgin coconut oil until bubbles form. Let it cool, store it in a clean bottle, and let it rest for a week before using.

2. Neem and Almond Oil Blend

Neem’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help combat dandruff and improve scalp health. Combined with almond oil, this blend provides deep nourishment.

How to Make:

Dry neem leaves and boil them in 100 ml of almond oil. Once cooled, store the oil for a week. Optionally, strain before use.

3. Onion Juice with Coconut and Lavender Oil

Onion juice helps reduce hair fall and stimulates new growth. Lavender oil adds antibacterial benefits and a soothing scent to this potent mix.

How to Make:

Mix fresh onion juice with coconut oil, gently heat it, and add a few drops of lavender essential oil. Apply as a scalp massage oil.

4. Coconut Oil with Curry Leaves and Amla Powder

This sun-infused preparation enhances shine and strengthens hair roots over time.

How to Make:

Mix coconut oil with curry leaves and amla powder in a glass jar. Let it sit in sunlight for about 3 hours daily for up to two weeks. Once the oil turns dark, strain and store.

5. Lavender and Coconut Oil Nourishing Mix

This calming and strengthening oil mix is ideal for a relaxing hair care routine.

How to Make:

Blend 10 drops of coconut oil with 1 drop of lavender essential oil. Massage into the scalp for 15 minutes and rinse out after 30 minutes for optimal benefits.



Making your own hair oil allows you to cater to your hair’s unique needs without relying on chemical-laden commercial products. These natural combinations are easy to prepare and offer a nourishing, cost-effective path to healthier, faster-growing hair.