Edunet Foundation’s Certificate Program in Information Technology, sponsored by LTI Mindtree Foundation, helps 80 class 10 dropout youth with careers in IT

Hyderabad: In a noteworthy achievement, the Certificate Program in Information Technology—an initiative by the LTI Mindtree Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad as the Educational Partner, and the Edunet Foundation as the Implementation Partner—has reached a significant milestone. Launched in January 2023 in Hyderabad, this program was designed to provide essential IT skills to youth who had discontinued formal education after Class X, thereby facilitating their entry into technology-driven careers.

Over the past 18 months, the initiative has successfully focused on equipping students with industry-relevant IT skills through hands-on experiences and project work. The program guided them to understand real-world technology use cases and develop practical solutions. Most learners, who had never worked on a computer before, began their journey with a foundational understanding of computer functions and then chose to specialize in either IT Enabled Services or Full Stack Web Development. The curriculum included extensive experiential learning opportunities, including the development of industry-relevant capstone projects, which were presented to industry leaders to build a connection between the training program and the local employer ecosystem.

The program also featured three months of dedicated on-the-job training for the learners, opening new avenues and offering them valuable insights into the professional environment. This approach not only enhanced the participants learning experience but also fostered the implementation of learned skills in a professional setting.

The program concluded successfully in Hyderabad, Telangana, with a convocation ceremony held on August 2, 2024, which marked the celebratory end of the program. The ceremony honored the achievements of over 80 students trained in Hyderabad and their families.





The program's impact is evident, with more than 82% of students having successfully secured employment across diverse industry sectors, demonstrating its effectiveness in enhancing employability and opening new career opportunities for its graduates. Furthermore, participants experienced an average 30% increase in family income, underscoring the program’s profound contribution to enhancing the community’s economic well-being.



“This program was a key part of our commitment to advancing economic mobility through high-quality technology training. Strengthening India’s global leadership in the digital economy required diversifying talent pipelines. By equipping themselves for careers in the high-growth information technology sector, these students created wealth and opportunities for themselves and their communities and contributed to the innovations of tomorrow.” said Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree. “We are proud to have played a part in their journey towards professional success and look forward to continuing our efforts to empower more youth in the future. It’s heartening to experience their upliftment in morale, confidence, economic & social status.”

Adding to this, Mr. Nagesh Singh, Executive Director of Edunet Foundation, remarked, "Hands-on practical training and exposure to the industry offered through our Certificate Program in Information Technology have been pivotal to our students’ success. We are thrilled to see them securing meaningful and dignified employment opportunities. This initiative underscores the importance of creating programs that are not only educational but also closely aligned with industry needs."