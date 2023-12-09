Effective expert ways for post-festive detox

In the wake of the festive season, where indulgence takes centre stage, Registered Dietitian Sheryl Salis, the Founder of Nurture Health Solutions and Saffola Nutrition Partner, offers practical and easy-to-follow ways that can help you take care of post-festivity detox. By following easy and consistent steps every day, you can resume a healthier lifestyle after a period of indulgence. Listed below are six highly effective and simple steps that could help with a successful post-festive detox.



Watch Portion Size

After enjoying festive feasts, a good starting point for your recovery journey is keeping an eye on your portion size. You can downsize by opting for smaller plates, for instance, instead of a 12-inch plate, use a 9-inch plate. This simple adjustment helps prevent the tendency to overserve food. Use the plate as a portion guide – load up half with vegetables, a quarter with protein, and the rest with whole grains. Sip some water before starting your meals – it helps distinguish between genuine hunger and mere thirst. Also chew the food slowly, mindfully savouring every bite.

Choose Options with Whole Grains

Another great way to recover after indulging in festive snacks and sweets is by incorporating whole grains into your meals like whole wheat, broken wheat (Daliya) or millet. These grains are packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals, which help to reduce hunger pangs and keep you feeling full for a longer time. Get creative by adding oats to smoothies or smoothie bowls. Opt for whole wheat wraps instead of refined flour alternatives and for coating cutlets, go for coarsely ground oats instead of the typical choices like breadcrumbs or semolina. This simple shift not only helps curb the habit of overindulging developed during the festive season but also adds nourishing elements to your eating habits.

Incorporate Good Fats and Reduce Bad Fats

To address the delightful but calorie-rich deep-fried treats consumed during festivities, consider detoxing with a simple yet impactful change - choose blended oils with a higher smoke point and a balanced combination of MUFA and PUFA. These oils not only protect you with antioxidants but also provide a better fat profile to help balance cholesterol levels. Blended oils offer better health benefits compared to single-seed oils. Taking it a step further, be mindful of your oil usage. While cooking, measure your oil with a teaspoon to track your consumption or use silicon brushes to grease the pan instead of freely pouring the oil.

Be Mindful of Sodium and Added Sugar Intake

Now that the festive binge is over, it is time to be mindful about the intake of salt and added sugar. You can try a squeeze of lime on salads instead of reaching for salt or chaat masala. Tamarind, kokum and amchur powder can assist in managing sodium intake. Choose fresh meat over processed options and enjoy pickles, papads, or chutneys in moderation.

The consumption of added sugar in a variety of festive treats and sweets needs quick moderation in the post-festive phase. Added sugars that are not present naturally in our food do not provide any nutritional value. Choose food options that have natural sugars or lower-sugar alternatives if you still have sweet cravings. For instance, opt for fresh fruits over packaged fruit juices, reduce sugar in tea, and choose plain yoghurt instead of flavoured varieties. Check food labels of any packaged food for ‘added sugars’ or look out for words ending with ‘Ose’ like sucrose, dextrose, fructose and limit/ avoid consumption of those food items. These seemingly small steps can have a significant impact on choosing a healthier lifestyle.

Select Low-fat Proteins

As part of your post-festive season care, consider incorporating lean proteins into your diet. Explore options such as chicken breast, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy items like milk, curd and paneer. Plant-based proteins such as soya, pulses and dal, roasted chickpeas and boiled sprouts are also great choices. Ensure that one-fourth of your meal plate comprises protein-rich foods. Adding any source of proteins will not only contribute to tasty and health-conscious meals but will also keep you active throughout the day and improve your skin and hair too. These benefits are worth embracing not just post-festive season but throughout the year.

Increase Physical Activity

Another step for better recovery from the festive feast spree is adding some physical activity to your routine. Incorporating small doses of discipline, such as 30-60 minutes of moderate physical activity for at least five days a week, can make a significant difference. Take a stroll, use the stairs instead of elevators, or walk while on a phone call. Transform your daily work commute into a mini workout by walking to work from the nearest bus stop or station. Aim to sit less and take a break every hour to move for a few minutes. These simple practices will help in enhancing your energy levels and keep you invigorated throughout the day.