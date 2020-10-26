Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi 2020: Date, History and Significance of Prophet's Birthday

Hyderabad is already gearing up for the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi. All the roads, masjids are decorated and lit to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad Sallallahu Alaihiwasallam (S.A) who is the Messenger of Allah in Islam. The Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi celebrations will begin post-sunset on October 29 (Thursday) and conclude until the evening of October 30 (Friday).

It is believed that Prophet Mohammad S.A. was born in Makkah in the third month of the Islamic/ lunar calendar. The third month is referred to as Rabi ul-Awwal. While Sunni scholars believe 12th Rabi ul-Awwal, Shi'a scholars accept 17th Rabi ul-Awwal as the reasonable date to observe their Prophet's birth anniversary.

Based on the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting, the dates of the celebration are decided. Along with India Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi will be celebrated in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and few other countries.

The main aim of the celebration is to propagate Prophet Mohammad S.A. teachings and values to the new generation. People go to the masjid and offer special namaz, the principles and way of life are honoured amid the celebration of the Prophet's birth anniversary. Processions and feasts then follow the sermon (bayan). Naat and hymns are also recited in appreciation of the Prophet as part of the festivities.

The followers distribute sweets, snacks, juices and water to fellow devotees, besides distribution of food. Blood camps are also organised on this special occasion to remind the youth about Prophet teachings of equality, empathy, and love for each other.

During this month, Muslims prefer visiting Madina, and they choose to be in the Masjid-e-Nabwi. Masjid-e-Nabwi was established and built by Prophet Mohammad when he migrated to Madina. Prophet passed away at the age of 63 and was laid to rest inside the Masjid-e-Nabwi. It is the second most esteemed masjid in Islam and the second largest in the world, and the largest masjid is Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.