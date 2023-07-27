Eighth anniversary of Abdul Kalam's death: Remembering India's missile man

A visionary and a genius. Former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as 'India's Missile Man' and 'People's Chairman', breathed his last on this day in 2015 at the age of 83, while lecturing at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong.

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's full name is Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. He was the eleventh president of India. This year marks the eighth anniversary of his death. Kalam made a significant contribution to the advancement of Indian military and space research, and is also one of the greatest educators ever.

The village president once said that he would like to be remembered as president. During his presidential term in 2002, he did not compromise his love of teaching and found opportunities to meet and educate students.

Who is A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?

Kalam, the youngest of the five brothers, was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. His father, Jainulabdeen, was a boat owner, and his mother, Ashiamma, was a housewife. His childhood was difficult, and he used to distribute newspapers at school to support his family, who were experiencing financial difficulties.

From a young age, Kalam was deeply fascinated with aeroplanes, rockets, and space. He attended Rameswaram Primary School till class 8 and moved to Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram for secondary education.

He completed his Physics degree at St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, in 1954. His passion for the aerospace industry led him to the Madras Institute of Technology in Madras (now Chennai) for aeronautical engineering.

A P J Abdul Kalam: Professional Life

Kalam joined DTD&P (Air) in 1958 in Delhi as Senior Scientific Assistant, now renamed Directorate General of Aviation Quality Assurance (DGAQA). He then joined the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at the end of the same year, where he designed a small hovercraft.

In 1969, he joined the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) as a deputy rocket engineer.

Dr Kalam was the project manager for the SLV-III, the first satellite launch vehicle to put the Rohini satellite into Earth orbit. After that, he implemented the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, which earned him the title 'Missile Man of India'.

He played a crucial role in India's nuclear test that took place in 1998 under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

From 2002 to 2007, he served as the 11th President of India and always advocated for a strong and self-sufficient India during his tenure.

A P J Abdul Kalam Awards

The Indian Missile Man received awards from the Indian government, such as Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990 and Bharat Ratna in 19

97, for his outstanding contribution to scientific research and defense technology.

Kalam's death

Kalam's life inspired millions, and even as he breathed his last, he lectured at IIM Shillong when he collapsed on stage due to cardiac arrest and passed away at 83.

His life story tells us about the power of dreams, and he always said: "Dream is not what you see while you sleep; it is something that does not let you sleep."