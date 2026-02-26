AI Data Hub to be Developed in the State: MB Patil

Bengaluru: To support the growth of the ESDM sector, AI data centre clusters of varying capacities will be developed at multiple locations across the State, including the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said. He added that a meeting with the Ministers for Energy and IT will be convened shortly in this regard.

With a focus on long-term industrial growth, the Minister chaired meetings of the ESDM and Core Manufacturing Vision Groups at Khanija Bhavan. Speaking later, he said there are three categories of data centres, and a conducive ecosystem will be created to establish hyperscale data centres with capacities exceeding 500 MW. In addition, data centres with capacities ranging from 20 MW to 200 MW are proposed to be set up in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and efforts are under way to attract investments for the same.

He said there is also an intention to develop the State’s coastal region as a 500 MW AI data hub. Officials have been directed to conduct a feasibility study to examine the establishment of a cable landing station in Mangaluru, he added.

Several globally reputed companies in the ESDM sector have expressed interest in investing between ₹25,000 crore and ₹30,000 crore in the coming years. Karnataka will take proactive steps to secure a substantial share of this investment. The State will also develop infrastructure for component assembly, testing facilities, packaging and specialised warehousing, he said.

Referring to global best practices, Patil said that in the US state of Arizona, students receive comprehensive industry-oriented training at an early stage. Industrialists have recommended establishing similar high-quality training centres in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities across Karnataka. The Government is also exploring the possibility of enabling leading global universities in semiconductor-focused cities to establish campuses in the State, he said.

He emphasised the need to study how data centres and specialised universities function in the United States. In Malaysia, clusters of data centres with capacities ranging from 50 MW to 200 MW have been established over the past five years. The idea of sending a high-level State delegation to both countries is under consideration, he added.

Turning to the Core Manufacturing sector, Patil said the availability of iron ore plays a decisive role. However, restrictions on its utilisation within the State require review. A suitable policy framework will be formulated, and the Government will examine the matter positively, he assured.

Patil also noted that automotive manufacturers currently import specialised grades of steel for their requirements. Industry leaders have highlighted the need for support to produce such steel domestically, and the Government will review this at the earliest.

Vinay Shenoy, MD, Infineon; Venu Nuguru, MD, Hitachi Energy; Dr Charan Gurumurthy, Tata Semiconductors; and industry expert Krishnamurthy were present at the meeting. Jayanth Acharya, CEO, Jindal; Anil Sharma, CFO, Gulbarga Cements; Rahul Baldota, JMD, Baldota Steel; and representatives from Mukand Sumi and Kalyani Steels (Koppal) participated in the Core Manufacturing Vision Group meeting.

Principal Secretary for Industries S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, Invest Karnataka Forum CEO Jyotsna and Udyoga Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju were also present.