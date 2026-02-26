India needed the shakeup: Shastri

Chennai: The heavy loss to South Africa in their Super 8 opener was the “shakeup” title favourites India needed going into the business end of the T20 World Cup, said former head coach Ravi Shastri. India will be desperate to make a strong comeback against Zimbabwe . The loss against the Proteas, incidentally, was India’s first defeat after 12 successive victories across the last two editions of the T20 World Cup.

“It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead. “They would have learned from that last experience that they’re not going to take things for granted because in this Super Eight if you lose one more (match), then you’re really putting yourself under serious pressure.”

Shastri advised India to play an extra spinner keeping in mind the spin-friendly Indian conditions. He is in favour of bringing in vice-captain Axar Patel.