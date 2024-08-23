Elegance and Tradition Take Center Stage at Handloom Fashion Show

Elegance and tradition intertwined at the handloom fashion show organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala at Studio Active, Country Club, Begumpet. The event, a prelude to the upcoming "Hand to Hand" handloom exhibition, showcased a stunning array of Indian handloom sarees. Hyderabadi models graced the ramp in exquisite Ikat, Mysore Silk, Narayanpet Silk, Apoorva Silk, and Baluchari sarees, captivating the audience with their elegance. The evening was marked by the unveiling of the exhibition's poster by organizer Jayesh Gupta, setting the stage for the expo to be held from August 20th to 24th at Kalinga Cultural Centre.

