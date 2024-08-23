Live
- Russia-Ukraine war in focus as PM Modi and Zelensky begin discussions in Kyiv
- India's engineering goods exports up 3.66 pc in July, reach $37 bn in first 4 months this fiscal
- Hemant Soren govt won’t last beyond two months: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Party top officials at AICC Delhi
- 1 out of 4 millennials in India experiencing burnout, firms need to evolve
- 14-year-old gang-raped in Assam; CM Sarma warns of stern action
- 14 killed as Indian bus falls into river in Nepal
- Series of accidents spark fear among workers in Andhra's industrial hub Vizag
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney
- YS Jagan demands compensation to Atchutapuram blast victims, flays govt
Elegance and Tradition Take Center Stage at Handloom Fashion Show
Elegance and tradition intertwined at the handloom fashion show organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala at Studio Active, Country Club, Begumpet. The event, a prelude to the upcoming "Hand to Hand" handloom exhibition, showcased a stunning array of Indian handloom sarees. Hyderabadi models graced the ramp in exquisite Ikat, Mysore Silk, Narayanpet Silk, Apoorva Silk, and Baluchari sarees, captivating the audience with their elegance. The evening was marked by the unveiling of the exhibition's poster by organizer Jayesh Gupta, setting the stage for the expo to be held from August 20th to 24th at Kalinga Cultural Centre.
