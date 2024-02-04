Elevate your dining experience at San Francisco’s best restaurants with a view

Every January, California Restaurant Month celebrates the state’s diverse culinary landscape, inviting food enthusiasts to taste unique and delectable experiences at restaurants across California throughout the month. With thousands of restaurants to choose from, explore the culinary scene against a backdrop of romantic waterfront vistas, towering bridges, and the city’s iconic fog. Discover amazing meals with breathtaking views of the bay, the ocean, and landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge.

Panoramic Views

InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco

In 1939, George D. Smith, a hotelier and proprietor, underwent a remarkable transformation of the 19th-floor penthouse suite at the Mark Hopkins Hotel, turning it into a cocktail lounge encased in glass. The establishment boasts an impressive menu featuring precisely 100 martinis and three-course prix-fixe dinner with an amuse-bouche, a choice of starter and entrée, and a delectable dessert. Revel in awe-inspiring 360-degree vistas of San Francisco from this elevated perch, situated on one of the city’s highest points.

San Francisco Marriott Marquis

At the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, guests can indulge in cocktails, light snacks, and a sweeping panoramic city view. Take in the splendid sights of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Yerba Buena Gardens, and other treasures nestled in the heart of SoMa.

Bayside Views

Bistro Boudin

San Francisco’s distinctive sourdough bread, synonymous with its picturesque terrain, finds a fitting showcase at the flagship location. The restaurant at Fisherman’s Wharf provides unparalleled “only in San Francisco” views, featuring iconic landmarks like the wharf, Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, and more, complementing the city’s unique charm.

Fog Harbor Fish House

Each table at Fog Harbor presents breathtaking views of San Francisco Bay. As the pioneer restaurant on Fisherman’s Wharf committed to serving 100% sustainable seafood, Fog Harbor takes pride in its dedication to environmental responsibility. Enjoy the stunning Bay vistas and the presence of sea lions around the Pier.

McCormick & Kuleto’s

At McCormick & Kuleto’s, a classic seafood eatery, patrons can relish an expansive menu with views of San Francisco Bay, encompassing Alcatraz, Angel Island, Aquatic Park, and the historic Balclutha sailing ship at Hyde Street Pier. The menu caters to all tastes, featuring sirloin steak and pasta options for those inclined towards turf rather than surf.

The Pier Market Seafood Restaurant

The Pier Market’s popularity stems from its stunning Bay views, award-winning clam chowder, and mesquite-grilled fresh seafood and meats. Situated conveniently at PIER 39, it offers an ideal starting point for post-dinner activities, such as the 7D Experience or a visit to the Aquarium of the Bay.

Bay Bridge Views

The Slanted Door

The Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant at the Ferry Building, boasts panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay. With a Riesling-driven wine list, a premium bar, and rare Chinese teas, the menu ecologically farmed meat, game, and poultry sourced from farms around the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Waterfront Restaurant & Cafe

In 1969, Al Falchi transformed a former San Francisco longshoremen’s bar into The Waterfront Restaurant, a mile from Fisherman’s Wharf. Boasting views of the bay and the iconic Bay Bridge, it has become a favoured spot for local politicians and business figures.

Perry’s on the Embarcadero

Perry’s, renowned for its classic American fare and laid-back ambience, provides a welcoming experience. Offering brunch, lunch, and dinner options, patrons can enjoy views of the Bay Bridge day or night.

Pacific Ocean Views

The Beach Chalet Brewery & Restaurant

Situated where Golden Gate Park meets the Pacific Ocean, The Beach Chalet offers a picturesque setting facing Ocean Beach. Renowned for its craft brews, including the Seal Rock Bock—a full-bodied, dark, malty German-style beer—and the Ocean Beach Oktoberfest, patrons can indulge in a variety of distinctive hops and barley creations.