Ensure adequate sleep every night

Having a regular sleep schedule is an important part of improving sleep quality. Going to bed every night at a fixed time and getting up at the same time every morning improves the circadian rhythm. In case you face trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, you can try these things:

Keep a journal of what activities lead to better or worse sleep. You may notice that certain foods, drinks, or stress factors affect your sleep cycle.

Avoid electronic devices before bedtime as they emit blue light that can interfere with melatonin production (the hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm). Try reading a book instead!

Develop healthy habits like taking short walks after dinner (but don't overdo it as you don't want this walk to wake you from slumber).