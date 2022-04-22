Google Doodle Honours Earth Day By Depicting Climate Change

On the occasion of World Earth Day 2022, Google used a time-lapse doodle on their homepage to draw attention to the issue of climate change.

Google Doodle is known for using imaginative and amusing animations to commemorate important days throughout the world, and it did so again on the occasion of World Earth Day.

The time-lapse depicted the effects of climate change on four different areas throughout the world over the course of a few decades. The doodle, which would be in the shape of a gif, was created using Google Earth's significant lapse visual elements and photos from The Ocean Agency.

The images depict a variety of features on the earth, including coral reefs, glaciers, and general greenery, all of which have dwindled over time.

Greenland lost more than a million tonnes of ice per minute in 2019. This #GoogleDoodle of the coastlines of Semersooq shows us what this loss looks like: https://t.co/QAyOmEjRR1 #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/XsekZL8rC5 — G🌍🌍GLE INDIA (@GoogleIndia) April 22, 2022

Whenever you click on today's Google Doodle, you'll be taken to a time-lapse video highlighting climate change, as well as an explanation of the many facets of the issue, such as what's driving it and its varied consequences on the general public.

On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, UN ActNow has also listed many ways that individuals can take action against climate change. People have been urged to conserve electricity at home, use public transportation to travel to work, and consume more veggies and less meat.

Every year on April 22, World Earth Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the myriad concerns that are wreaking havoc on our world, including notably climate change and global warming. Earth Day is also observed to draw attention to the different ways in which people may live more sustainably and help to decrease global warming.